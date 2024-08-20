Guardiola to leave Man City? Time in PL ‘is now over’ as Citizens request he ‘makes his decision public’

Pep Guardiola is now likely to leave Man City at the end of the season after being set a Christmas deadline to decide his future, according to reports.

The Citizens have had incredible success under the Catalan over the last eight years after joining as manager following a three-year spell as Bayern Munich boss.

In his time at Man City, Guardiola has won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, three Community Shields, one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Guardiola has one year remaining on his current deal with rumours that he could leave at the end of his contract as he looks for a different type of challenge.

Sky Sports revealed on Sunday that Man City have set Guardiola a deadline of Christmas to receive an answer over the former Barcelona midfielder’s future.

‘It’s been said that City want a decision from Guardiola by Christmas so that they can begin the meticulous process of trying to find the person to take up the mantle. ‘Even if he chooses to stay for another year (or two), it still only delays the inevitable decision that the board will have to make.’

And now reports in Spain have confirmed the deadline and claim that ‘his time in the Premier League is now over’ and that his contract at Man City ‘will not see a new signature’.

A ‘lack of motivation calls for a change of scenery’ from Guardiola and the Catalan doesn’t think he can ‘bring anything more’ to Man City.

The reports adds:

‘If he were to win the Premier League once more, he would set another record, becoming the first manager to do so five times in a row, but that is not enough motivation for him. ‘The club knows this, and has already started looking for a replacement. Moreover, they are asking him to make his decision public before Christmas, in order to have time to find the best candidate, among whom are names such as Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann or Míchel himself.’

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City FFP: ‘Update on final decision’ revealed with Citizens facing ‘a year in the Championship’

👉 Man City ‘will not pay a single euro’ as Guardiola ‘approves’ swap deal for former player

👉 16 Conclusions on Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City: Sterling axe, Lewis brilliant, Fernandez awful

Guardiola has been linked with the England job and the report in Spain continues by claiming that helping England win their ‘second World Cup’ could be the motivation he needs.

Former England striker Teddy Sheringham wants the Football Association to show some ambition with their next appointment and bring in Guardiola.

Sheringham told onlinepoker.ltd: “I think the FA have found a way of appointing a manager that they like. There’s a succession plan where the U21 coach steps into the big role, which is exactly what happened with Gareth Southgate.

“Gareth was originally appointed in exactly the same way, on an interim basis. He’s essentially on trial and the FA will be thinking that if he does well, he’ll stay in the job on a permanent basis.

“From my point of view, I think that’s very hopeful. I don’t know an awful lot about Lee Carsley, but for me, the FA have got so much money and they’re going to be paying top dollar to whoever takes the job before the World Cup.

READ MORE: F36Skive: 1990s Premier League shirt sponsors – no Sharp, Candy, JVC…

“I think they should be breaking the bank and going out and getting the best. And for me, that man is Pep Guardiola. If England want to take the last step and win a major trophy, if they want to go one step further from where Gareth – who was phenomenal – has taken us, then you have to look at Pep Guardiola. Go out and have the ambition to get him, paying him whatever it takes to get involved, and, hopefully, Guardiola can take England one step further.”

Sheringham added: “Sometimes you must do it. You must go out and get the best possible man for the job.

“For Carsley, it’s a great opportunity to manage his country and some of the world’s best players, but there’s no comparison between the two managers.

“The England job might suit Pep at his age. I’m not suggesting that he will want to slow down in his life, because everything that he does is with full steam and100% commitment, and you can tell that by the way he still motivates his players.

“It might be a perfect situation for him, and it offers him a completely new challenge: managing an international team.”