Guardiola ‘list of signings’ revealed as Man City target two from La Liga amid £100m bid preparations

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has handed over a list of transfer targets to the club’s hierarchy after signing a new deal on Thursday, according to reports.

The Citizens had made a good start to the new Premier League season with Guardiola’s side winning seven of their first nine matches of the new season.

However, Man City have now lost four matches in a row in all competitions, including two Premier League defeats, which has seen them drop down to second in the table and Guardiola’s men are now five points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Guardiola has won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, a Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup during his time at Man City.

Widespread reports earlier this week claimed that Guardiola has now signed a new one-year contract extension at Man City with the deal made official on Thursday evening.

Speaking to club media after signing a new deal until 2027, Guardiola said: “I have a really special feeling for Man City. That is why I am so happy to be staying for another two more seasons.

“I felt I could not leave now. It’s as simple as that. Don’t ask me the reason why. Maybe the four defeats was the reason why. I felt I cannot leave. Thank you to everyone for continuing to trust and support me. Hopefully now we can add more trophies to the ones we have already won.”

There were reports on Thursday that Man City are looking to equal the £100m they paid to bring Jack Grealish to the Etihad Stadium from Aston Villa by ‘preparing an astronomical offer’ for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Guardiola’s decision to stay gives the club more clarity moving forward and now reports in Spain on Friday claim that the Man City boss ‘has a list of signings’ for the Citizens hierarchy after committing for two more seasons.

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi are ‘among the names that stand out on that list’ as Guardiola looks ‘to consolidate his team’s dominance in England, but also to retain the Champions League’.

Zubimendi is seen as ‘a possible ideal replacement’ for Rodri – who is attracting interest from Real Madrid – and a €60m investment from Man City in the Spaniard is one Guardiola ‘considers a priority to ensure the team’s continued success’.

Rodrygo’s reduction in playing time since Kylian Mbappe arrived in the summer transfer window ‘has not gone unnoticed by Guardiola, who is a big admirer of the young attacker since his early days at Santos’.

However, it is said to be ‘unlikely’ that Real Madrid ‘will let one of its most valuable prospects leave without obtaining an offer of around 100 million euros’.