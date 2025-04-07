Pep Guardiola slams Man Utd fans over ‘shameful’ chants about Phil Foden’s mum

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has hit out at Man Utd fans over chants about Phil Foden’s mum as the Red Devils drew 0-0 against the Citizens on Sunday.

It was not a Manchester Derby classic as both sides struggled to entertain on Sunday in a boring draw at Old Trafford.

Guardiola replaced Foden on 58 minutes, who was one of a number of players in the match who underperformed as both sides seemed fairly happy with a draw.

Foden was booed off the pitch by the Man Utd supporters after some fans at Old Trafford had resorted to vile chants about the Man City star’s mum.

A section of the Man Utd fans chanted ‘Phil Foden, your mum is a s***’ and Guardiola insisted those fans should be “ashamed” as he addressed the disgusting taunts after the match.

When asked about the chants in his post-match press conference, Man City boss Guardiola said: “Lack of class, but is not United it is the people.

“We are so exposed… managers, owners, football players especially. I do not understand the mind of the people involving the mum of Phil.

“Lack of integrity, class and they should be ashamed. But it is what it is, it happens everywhere not just in UK.”

Reflecting on the point away at Man Utd, Guardiola added: “It’s what it is. Of course it would be better to win. Old Trafford is Old Trafford. You always need a good performance to win.

“We tried to make a good build-up, get crosses really well and tried to control the situations. They can run and they were dangerous but always we had our chances.

“In the second half in the first 10 or 15 mins it was our best moment.

“The last three games I saw many good things, in the last two games and today and the passion when we lose the ball that we lost many times this season for many reasons.

“But with the ball always our strength will be with the position and we lost that today. We were not in the right position to hurt them.

“We have to be in one tempo and be in the right position. But we could not accelerate it because we were not in the right position, that’s why we missed a little bit our tempo to create more chances.

“Of course, Phil had one chance, two or two shots from Kevin and one from Omar. They had chances from transitions but I think it’s fair enough.

“We take the point and we move forward.”

Man City have an FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest to look forward to, as well as the final seven Premier League matches with the Citizens looking to qualify for the Champions League.

Commenting on the run-in, Guardiola continued: “Crystal Palace and go for it.

“I would prefer to have 10 or 12 more points. Previous seasons with five or six games we were already there but it is what it is.

“I’m concerned about recovering, Crystal Palace and Everton, FA Cup semi-final with Nottingham Forest. All the games ahead of us.

“Win, win, win and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”