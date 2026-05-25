A new report claims Pep Guardiola’s ‘next job’ after leaving Manchester City has been ‘revealed’, with the Spaniard to only have a “small break”.

After winning 20 trophies in his ten years in charge of Man City, Guardiola has decided to call time on his tenure at the Etihad and he had his last game in charge on Sunday.

During the 2024/25 campaign, Guardiola penned a new two-year contract until 2027, but it has been widely reported in recent months that this season will be his last and his exit was formally announced last week.

It remains to be seen what Guardiola will decide to do next, but a report from Football Insider and ex-Everton chief executive Keith Wyness claims his ‘next job’ has been ‘revealed’.

“I would expect to see him either…”

According to the report, Guardiola will only take a “small break” from football before turning to international management or “more of a technical role”.

“I did think for personal reasons he would be going back to Spain and this will be proven to be the case,” Wyness told Football Insider.

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“Knowing Pep and observing him, it’ll be very, very hard for him to leave football alone, but he’ll probably be happy to have a small break.

“I would expect to see him either taking on an international position after a break or more of a technical role. A head of football operations of some other project type club is what I’m thinking.

“So that’s where I could see him going after he’s had a bit of a break.”

Despite this, Guardiola’s comments after Man City’s 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday indicate that he could be set for a prolonged break.

“I don’t cry, but when I saw Bernardo cry, I cried,” Guardiola said after his final game in charge of Man City.

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“I said don’t cry but it happened. It was such a special moment. The emotions were so high. I will never forget.”

On his decision to leave, he continued: “I am so tired. Seriously, I am so tired. I did everything. We did it.

“The memories I have of Barcelona and Bayern Munich are unbeatable but the luggage of memories I have from here from 10 years is more than any other.”

He added: “Without the trophies I would have been sacked but it is not looking at the trophies in the cabinet at home that makes me happy.

“It is the memories and connections I had since day one with the city, the backroom staff and the players.”

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