According to reports, Pep Guardiola has ‘no intention’ of staying at Manchester City beyond 2025 and Barcelona are planning a ‘loud homecoming’.

The Spaniard is on the brink of winning his fourth Premier League title in a row as Man City will win the league if they defeat West Ham United on Sunday afternoon.

Guardiola to leave Man City?

Despite this, Guardiola’s long-term future is in doubt as his contract is due to expire in 2025.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Guardiola has already ‘communicated’ his desire to leave Man City in 2025 with Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca, Girona’s Michel and Germany’s Julen Nagelsmann mooted as potential replacements.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein meanwhile believes a ‘decision’ is yet to be made regarding Guardiola’s future, but ‘there is a feeling around the industry that he will leave’.

Ornstein wrote in a Q&A: ‘I don’t think a decision has been made. As you know from last time, Guardiola tends to leave it quite late before committing. There is a feeling around the industry that he will leave in the summer of 2025, however I currently have no evidence to back this up.’

Guardiola has been linked with a move back to Barcelona in recent months amid reports suggesting club legend Xavi is expected to leave the La Liga giants in the summer.

According to reports in Spain, Xavi’s days at Barcelona ‘are numbered’ and club president Joao Laporta has Guardiola in his sights.

The ‘return’ of Guardiola is the ‘big coup’ being ‘prepared’ by Laporta but he will ‘wait until the summer of 2025’ for what ‘would be the loudest homecoming in recent times’.

It is noted that Rafa Marquez would be drafted in as a ‘transitional coach’ before Laporta plans to ‘give everything for Guardiola’.

‘Pep Guardiola has no intention of renewing the contract with Manchester City and that is when Laporta wants to tempt the possibility of the return of the ‘prodigal son’. The relationship they maintain is perfect, but the Catalan coach sees some problems, even if they are not monetary, since he is aware of the difficult financial situation that the club of his life is going through. ‘He has doubts, but the Barcelona president is very persuasive and will do everything possible to convince him. Beyond the sky blue coach, men like Hansi Flick and Mikel Arteta are other options on the table.’

