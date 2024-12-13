Guardiola hints that Man City won’t be ‘strong again’ until next season; makes transfer claim

Pep Guardiola insists Man City will only be “strong again” when Rodri returns to the fold amid speculation they are in the market for a replacement.

Rodri, who won the Ballon d’Or earlier this year, sustained a serious knee injury in a 2-2 draw against Arsenal early on in the season, damaging his anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus.

The Citizens won six out of seven matches in all competitions after the Spaniard – who has been ruled out for the season – suffered his injury but their form has gone downhill since then.

Guardiola’s side are now on a run of one win in ten matches in all competitions with Man City slipping to fourth in the Premier League table and in danger of going out of the Champions League.

When asked whether he will look for a player to replace Rodri, Man City boss Guardiola replied: “If we need players then we go to the transfer market but I don’t know who is around.

“We have known it from the beginning but Rodri is a Ballon D’Or player. We are playing without the best player in England last season. That is the problem.

“Not one other team plays with a central defender who has a Ballon D’or. It is difficult.

“The moment he comes back, we will be strong again. We will be a good team.

“Of course, we still have to try and play the same way and to win. Sooner or later we are going to be back.”

After posting record revenues, Guardiola was asked whether the latest Man City accounts mean he can dip into the transfer market, he said: “What I want is my players back. The complete squad we had at the beginning of the season. My regret is that we don’t we have these and not needing new ones.

“Massive congratulations on the accounts because the club must be sustainable. That doesn’t mean we have big, big resources to buy whatever we want, especially with how expensive the transfer market is.”

On the situation Man City find themselves in, Guardiola continued: “In our jobs we will always do our best and when the best doesn’t happen you are more uncomfortable than when the situation is going well. As a manager you are in scrutiny for every step of the team.

“But I am fine. I have more thoughts at this moment but what I feel right now is the same as what I’ve said for the last few weeks or month. Nothing has changed.

“I’m really pleased with the way we’ve played. I know from my career when we are playing good and not so good.

“We have to shoot more and cut out the mistakes. But we have been in the games.

“We have not been consistent for the 90 minutes but I know the reason why. We just have to keep working and moving forward.”