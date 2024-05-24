According to reports, Manchester City are hatching a plan to retain head coach Pep Guardiola beyond the end of his current contract in 2025.

Guardiola is looking to do the league and cup double for a second straight season as Man City face arch-rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Sunday.

Man City have already won the Premier League for the fourth consecutive season as they beat West Ham United on the final to edge out nearest rivals Arsenal.

Despite this, Guardiola’s long-term future is in doubt as his contract is due to expire in 2025.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach has indicated that he will manage Man City next season, but his plans beyond the 2024/25 campaign are unclear.

“The future is absolutely open…”

Earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that “there is a concrete chance of seeing Guardiola leave” Man City in 2025.

“Pep Guardiola after winning the Premier League with Manchester City admitted that he’s closer to leaving than to staying when his current contract expires in 2025,” he said.

“Guardiola will 100% stay until 2025 – he wants to stay there and win the Champions League again, so he will also be in the conversations about the summer transfer window at City.

“For sure, Guardiola will be at City for one more season, but after that the future is absolutely open. The reality is that he is not discussing a new contract with City at the moment – the situation is really quiet, they are very happy together, and Guardiola’s full focus is on next season, but not beyond.

“Probably in 2025 they will discuss the future together, but as things stand there is a concrete chance to see Pep leaving the Etihad Stadium at the end of next season.”

Uncertainty surrounding Guardiola is circling while Man City are facing 115 charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League’s FFP rules.

If found guilty, Man City could be docked points, given a transfer ban or even be expelled from the Premier League. But a report claims chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak has ‘assured’ Guardiola that they will be ‘cleared’.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Man City ‘want Guardiola to sign a new, long-term contract’ that would ‘extend his stay at the club ‘beyond a decade’.

‘He is yet to make a decision on what happens next and City bosses will support him in whatever he chooses, such is his standing at the club. ‘However, Mail Sport understands that they would like to see Guardiola, 53, pen a significant extension which would allow him to add to the 17 major trophies he has lifted following his arrival eight years ago. ‘City will place no pressure on Guardiola and the decision will be his. It is also understood that he has discussed the situation with at least one key player over dinner recently to gather their thoughts and input.’

