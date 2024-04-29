Man City and Pep Guardiola are set to lose Kyle Walker to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The former Sheffield United right-back was linked with a move to Bavaria last summer with Thomas Tuchel making Walker his top transfer target for the summer window.

There were even reports claiming that the England international wanted to ‘personally’ inform Guardiola that he wanted to leave the Citizens.

Walker stayed at Man City with the Premier League club announcing last September that he had signed a new three-year contract to keep Walker at the Etihad Stadium until 2026.

Bayern Munich back in for Kyle Walker?

However, the rumour mill has started again surrounding Walker’s future with Bayern Munich reportedly set to revisit their interest in the next transfer window.

The 33-year-old has again been an integral part of Guardiola’s side who are chasing a Double and were unlucky to lose to Real Madrid on penalties in the Champions League quarter-finals to end their hopes of a back-to-back Treble.

READ MORE: The Premier League’s best player is also its best finisher this season

But now Spanish publication Nacional insists that Guardiola is set to wave a ‘painful goodbye’ to Walker in the summer in a transfer that will ‘shake’ Man City.

It is understood that Bayern Munich ‘will return to the fray for a player who fits them perfectly’ as they look to take ‘one of the pillars’ of Guardiola’s team to the Bundesliga.

The Bavarians are ‘still in love with Kyle Walker and would try to sign him for next season’ with Nacional claiming that Bayern have managed to ‘convince’ the defender to join.

Man City ‘could be demoted to the Championship’

Man City have other potential worries ahead of them too with the Citizens facing 115 charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters recently revealed that Man City’s case will be heard in the “near future”, he said: “Obviously we can’t comment on the case, the date has been set and the case will resolve itself at some point in the near future, and I cannot make any further comment on it.”

Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke claimed on Sunday that Man City ‘are unlikely to be relegated to League Two but could be demoted to the Championship due to issues surrounding the integrity of the league following the 115 charges aimed at them’.

Man City are adamant they haven’t breached the rules and it is understood that the ‘maximum punishment the Citizens could receive would be relegation to the Championship’.