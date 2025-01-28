According to reports, Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola ‘personally called’ a shock potential target to replace Ballon d’Or winner Rodri.

Man City have been without Rodri since he tore his ACL during their match against Premier League rivals Arsenal in September 2024.

The Premier League holders have sorely missed the world-class midfielder as his absence has brought their issues to the surface quicker than they otherwise would.

Their form has picked up in recent weeks, but they exited the Premier League title race at the end of 2024 and a major rebuild is already underway at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola‘s side is the biggest spender this window as they have spent around £120m on new additions.

So far this window, Man City have focused on improving their defence as they have signed Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis, who have joined Omar Marmoush in joining the Premier League outfit.

Heading into this window, it was presumed that Man City’s priority would be to sign a new defensive midfielder to replace Rodri, who will miss the rest of this season with his injury.

Man City are yet to land a replacement, though they have linked with potential targets.

Former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is the latest linked with Man City as a report in Spain claims he was made a ‘surprise candidate’ to replace Rodri.

Man City have looked especially leggy in midfield without Rodri, so signing 36-year-old Busqueta may not be the best move.

Perhaps fortunately for Man City, the report claims the Inter Miami star performed a U-turn on this transfer after he initially said ‘yes’.

‘Pep Guardiola had an ace up his sleeve. He had a plan in hand. The Manchester City manager personally called Sergio Busquets to sign him shortly after Rodri was injured. ‘The man from Badía del Vallés, an Inter Miami player since last July 2023, gave the initial ‘yes’ to the man who was his coach at FC Barcelona , ​​but changed his mind and finally opted to continue playing for the same team as Leo Messi, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba.’

Man City could sign another new defender before the window closes as a report from Football Insider claims they are plotting a ‘last-gasp deal’ to sign Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso.