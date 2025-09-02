‘Bored’ Man City players ‘want to hear a new voice’ with Grealish example of Guardiola ‘problem’

The players at Man City are “bored” of Pep Guardiola and “perhaps want to hear a new voice around the place”, according to beIN Sports presenter Richard Keys.

Man City made a perfect start with a 4-0 win on the opening weekend of the season against Wolves but a 2-0 defeat at home to Tottenham and a 2-1 loss at Brighton see the Citizens in 13th place in the Premier League at this early stage of the campaign.

After winning the Premier League title four seasons in a row, Man City were below their usual standards last term with Guardiola eventually guiding his team to third place after looking like they could miss out on Champions League qualification.

And, after watching Man City throw away a one-goal lead to lose at Brighton, former Sky Sports presenter Keys insists that the Citizens players could benefit from a different voice in the dressing room.

Keys wrote on his blog: “I told you the problems at City run far deeper than just missing Rodri. He was back Sunday of course, yet City still looked miles off. They’re going to. One player wasn’t going to turn them into title challengers. And him missing last season wasn’t the reason they were so poor.

“There’s plenty of time for Guardiola to sort things out, but I’ll say again – I’m not sure he can – or will. I think he looks tired. I think he looks bored. And I think his players might just be bored of him. They perhaps want to hear a new voice around the place.

“Look at Jack Grealish. He spent the last two years of his time at City both frustrated and out of love with football. That’s by his own admission. Why? Ask yourself that question. He looks refreshed, vibrant and a lot like his old self at Everton. Good luck to him. It’s great to see him smiling again.

“Working with someone else, hearing a different voice and being challenged in a fresh way must have all played a part in his resurgence. I think he’ll help Everton land a European place.”

Gianluigi Donnarumma was finally confirmed as a new Man City player on Tuesday morning with the Citizens agreeing a deal with Paris Saint-Germain on Monday.

After signing, Donnarumma told the club’s official website: “To have signed for Manchester City is such a special and proud moment for me.

“I am joining a squad packed with world-class talent and a team led by the one of the greatest managers in the history of football in Pep Guardiola. This is a club every player in world football would love to join.

“I have admired watching Manchester City for many years – so to now be able to play for the Club is a huge honour and a privilege.

“I cannot wait to meet my new teammates, the staff and the fans. Playing at the Etihad Stadium will be very, very special for me.

“I am very excited for what lies ahead and can promise that I will give absolutely everything to try and help the Club achieve even more success.”