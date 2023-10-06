Guardiola names Man City’s two Premier League title rivals; explains how they will cope without Rodri

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola thinks Arsenal and Liverpool are their main Premier League title rivals this season but warns they are only seven matches in.

The Citizens’ lead was cut last weekend when Wolves beat them 2-1 at Molineux with victories for Arsenal and Tottenham seeing the north London rivals close the gap on City to one point.

Despite their loss to Spurs, Liverpool remain just two points off Man City and Guardiola still reckons it’s between the Citizens, Arsenal and Liverpool at this early stage.

Guardiola told reporters at a press conference on Friday: “Absolutely. Among Liverpool, from what we have seen but to analyse the contenders in first 10 games, and we haven’t even played that, we have to wait but the big clubs will be contenders.”

Rodri will serve the second of his three-match Premier League ban for violent conduct after the Spaniard was sent off in their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest last month.

Andm with City travelling to Arsenal for a crucial match against Mikel Arteta’s men, Guardiola will think carefully about how to deal with Rodri’s absence.

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Arsenal v Man City, Newcastle’s comedown, Onana’s next test, Klopp

On Rodri, Guardiola added: “Yeah, we will see what happens. I start to talk today with my staff, we have to analyse, train this afternoon and prepare tomorrow. Rodri is one of the two three best holding midfielders in the world so his influence on the team is going to be big. But he’s not there. We’ve coped with absences in the past and we’ll have to adapt.

“The team spirit and relation is much more important than any tactic, eg you have a good relation if one player makes a mistake your team mate is going to help you. The relation is so important and when we have an absence as important as Rodri we need to look deep inside us to solve it. We can not to start crying and complaining we have to find a solution and XI players will be trying to win in London.”

Asked whether he’s proud of his youngsters stepping up with a number of injuries and suspensions, Guardiola continued: “Im delighted for everyone. Young and senior. We know where we come from with the travel, we could play better or worse but the training sessions the focus of the team is still there.

“The last few games we’re top of the league and in Champions League we make a big step in qualifiying which is the most important thing in this month by far, then it’s focus on the Premier League until the Champions League starts again.”