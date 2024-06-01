Manchester City’s fears about Erling Haaland leaving are reportedly ‘adding to the worries’ they have about Pep Guardiola and a potential ‘exodus’.

Guardiola has helped Man City win the Premier League on six occasions in his eight seasons with the English club. He also ensured they overcame a major hurdle last term as they won the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Despite this, the 53-year-old’s long-term Man City future is in doubt as his contract is due to expire at the end of next season.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Guardiola will ‘call time’ on his spell at Man City in 2024 with expulsion from the Premier League a ‘realistic outcome’ as they face 115 charges for alleged breaches of FFP rules.

According to a report from The Mirror, Man City are ‘already planning for life without Guardiola’. They will be ‘prepared for the day he does quit’, but there are ‘worries’ that an ‘exodus’ could be on the cards at the Etihad.

‘There are also whispers around the club that director of football Txiki Begiristain could also depart if Guardiola decides he has achieved everything possible at the club. ‘Begiristain, a former Barcelona team-mate of Guardiola’s, has played an instrumental role in City’s success with his excellence in the transfer market. He provided the same services at the Nou Camp before being recruited by City alongside chief executive Ferran Soriano in 2012. Guardiola, Begiristain and Soriano are close friends and business partners as well as colleagues.’

Man City are also at risk of losing Haaland as ‘a clause in his contract allowing the Norwegian striker to move to any club outside England willing to pay £175million kicked in this summer’.

To ensure he does not move elsewhere, Man City have reportedly ‘set a new Haaland priority’.

‘Manchester City want to secure Erling Haaland to a new contract – in a bid to avoid the prospect of an Etihad exodus next year. ‘The £175m buy-out fee will now drop in each of the remaining three seasons left on his deal. ‘Securing Haaland’s future is a priority over the coming months.’

