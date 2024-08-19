Pep Guardiola is reportedly to receive a ‘double wages offer’ with a club presenting a ‘major threat’ to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Guardiola‘s long-term future is in doubt as he has just entered the final year of his contract.

The Spaniard is regarded as one of the best managers in Premier League history as he’s revolutionised English football since arriving at the Etihad in 2016.

In 2023, Guardiola helped Man City win the Champions League for the first time in their history and he is looking to win the Premier League for a fifth season in a row.

It remains to be seen whether this will be Guardiola’s last season in charge at Man City as he’s remained coy when asked about his future in recent months.

A report from Sky Sports claims Man City ‘want Guardiola to stay’, but their ‘succession plans are in motion’ and they have made it clear when they want his decision.

‘What City won’t want is any room for uncertainty to derail the unprecedented era of success in which the club finds itself. ‘It’s been said that City want a decision from Guardiola by Christmas so that they can begin the meticulous process of trying to find the person to take up the mantle. ‘Even if he chooses to stay for another year (or two), it still only delays the inevitable decision that the board will have to make.’

A report from Caught Offside meanwhile claims Man City are ‘keen to extend Guardiola’s contract’, but ‘one club are ready to double his wages’.

Unsurprisingly, the club in question is said to be a team in the Saudi Pro League. The report explains.

‘Manchester City are ready to offer Pep Guardiola a new contract to continue as manager at the Etihad Stadium until 2027 amid interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League, CaughtOffside understands.’

‘There is the major threat, however, of the huge money on offer in Saudi, with sources telling CaughtOffside that one club could even offer to double what Guardiola is currently earning. ‘City would also be willing to offer the 53-year-old a salary increase if he extends his stay for a further two years, and they hope to get a response from their manager by Christmas, CaughtOffside understands.’

Speaking after Man City’s 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea on Sunday, Guardiola insisted it’s a “privilege and honour” to manage the Premier League champions.

“What a privilege and honour to be the manager of this group of players at this club, because after what we achieved,” Guardiola said.

“The good news is the first three points. The bad news is we have 70 games ahead of us. That’s why the best way is to be calm, relaxed, and enjoy the moment of course.”