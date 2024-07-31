Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola revealed a concerning Erling Haaland fitness update after his side’s friendly against FC Barcelona on Tuesday.

Haaland has further established himself as one of the best strikers in the world during his time at Man City, scoring 90 goals in his 98 appearances across all competitions.

“Erling is not comfortable…”

The Man City forward was hampered by injuries during the 2023/24 campaign, though. Despite only making 29 Premier League starts, he contributed with 32 goal involvements as Guardiola’s side edged out Arsenal in the title race.

Haaland started for Man City in their friendly against Barcelona but was taken off at half-time as his team battled back from behind to draw 2-2.

Speaking post-match, Guardiola admitted Haaland is not feeling “comfortable” so they “don’t want to take risks”.

“Erling is not comfortable. We don’t want to take risks. But sooner or later he has to take a step with training and minutes,” Guardiola said.

READ: The most expensive Premier League academy graduate signings ever – Chelsea released 1) for nothing



“The season is there, around the corner. He has niggles, muscular, we don’t want to take a risk and lose him for three weeks or a month. That would be a problem.

“He didn’t feel good and that’s why he didn’t play the second half. Sixty-seventy percent of the squad are on holiday. That’s why we need the players.

“At the same time, we have alternatives, Oscar [Bobb] makes an incredible job again. We’re pleased with many things.”

Jack Grealish got on the scoresheet against Barcelona after his disappointing performances during the 2023/24 campaign resulted in him missing out on Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man squad for Euro 2024.

Speaking on missing the tournament, Grealish admitted he was “absolutely heartbroken” after being left out.

“I’ll be honest, it was probably, football-wise, the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to deal with in terms of my own career,” Grealish said.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City: ‘Key update’ reveals reduced valuation; Guardiola ‘authorises’ sale amid ‘heated’ relationship

👉 Man City star ‘requests transfer’ as Guardiola ‘approves’ £35m exit; four PL clubs ‘vying’ for signing

👉 Man City ‘offer large amount’ for striker as Guardiola ‘will accept’ bid for £53m star

“I was absolutely heartbroken.

“I also had some stuff happening off the field. People from the outside don’t see. They think we’re just robots. We have a life off the field. Sometimes it’s difficult to deal with that.

“If I sit here and say that I don’t feel like I should have been in the squad, you’re gonna be thinking, ‘What’s this guy like? What’s he thinking?’. So, of course, I thought I should have been in the squad.

“I felt like I offer something different to the players in the England squad, but it is what it is.

“Moving forward, I have to just try to use that as motivation going into this season and try to have the same mentality as I had two years ago.

“My first season at City, I don’t think I performed as well as I could. The second, I played a lot of games. I wanted to come back stronger.

“I’m not stupid, I know what it takes for myself to bounce back this season. You know how good a player I am, I need to regain my fitness and form and I know what I can do personally.”