Guardiola reveals what he said to Man City star in bizarre outburst after Brentford draw

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed what he said to Stefan Ortega in a strange outburst at the end of their 2-2 draw against Brentford on Tuesday night.

The Citizens went two goals in front thanks to two clinical finishes from Phil Foden as the Citizens looked to make it four wins from four in all competitions.

However, it wasn’t to be as Brentford striker Yoane Wissa got one back eight minutes from time before Christian Norgaard struck in injury time to give the Bees a share of the spoils against Man City.

The Citizens remain sixth in the Premier League table but Guardiola was obviously unhappy by the way his side crumbled towards the end of the match.

After the final whistle, Guardiola appeared to be angry with Ortega, who maybe could have done better with Norgaard’s late equaliser.

As well as having a go at Ortega, he repeatedly embraced the Man City goalkeeper in bizarre scenes before also appearing to have intense conversations on the pitch with Josko Gvardiol and Savinho.

When asked what he said to Ortega, Guardiola told reporters: “I was satisfied, we’re talking one action. The same with Ortega, I said how good he played in the actions with the ball, had good passes to Erling [Haaland], how happy and satisfied I am, especially with these two players with what they have done.”

Guardiola was asked about Foden’s admission that the Man City players were “leggy” in the closing stages against Brentford, to which he replied: “Yeah, that’s why I replaced him.”

On their performance, Guardiola added: “Always there are positives and negatives.We are happy for many things we have done but I would say it has not been enough.

“Up front the people create a lot. Since Brentford have been promoted to the Premier League, always they are really good in set-pieces, long balls and they are so quick.

“In general, the team played good with composure, incredible effort from many players to play in different positions.”

The Man City boss continued: “The last minutes we didn’t manage well at 2-0 but after 2-1 we managed well, sometimes that happens.

“[James] McAtee must shoot this action but imagine he doesn’t shoot and makes an extra pass and maybe the game would finish there but he has to shoot to score.

“Savinho had an action to pass to Erling and he’s one against one. Today we didn’t take the right decision in the final third.

“Long balls we won and we could run and in that moment we didn’t take the right decisions. Matheus [Nunes] in the first half, Savinho once or twice, Erling once or twice. Phil with a bit more composure would attack more the opponent and attack more the goalkeeper.

“Maybe that would have been different but at the same time they had chances. Their strikers are really good, Wissa and Mbeumo are really dangerous.

“Brentford have always been a really tough opponent because they are an honest team and I like the way they play but today we created a lot.

“At 2-0 we have to close it but we don’t have those specific players to defend in the box so we have to do it by controlling the ball.

“The fatigue against Brentford in the last 15 minutes is normal. I don’t have anything to regret. Recover and go to the next game.”