Man City: Guardiola gives sarcastic ‘camera’ response to being blasted for Grealish dressing down

Man City boss Pep Guardiola insists he always tries “to criticise the players and let them feel how bad they are” in a sarcastic response to criticism of his animated conversation with Jack Grealish at the end of their 0-0 draw against Arsenal.

Liverpool beat Brighton 2-1 earlier on Easter Sunday to leapfrog Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table before the Gunners drew at the Etihad Stadium against Man City.

Pep Guardiola: I’m the famous person of the team

Leaders Liverpool are now two points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, while Guardiola’s side are a further point adrift in third position ahead of the final nine matches of the campaign.

Guardiola had a lengthy conversation with Grealish at the end of the match as the Man City boss was clearly not pleased with the winger’s contribution from the substitutes’ bench – but beIN Sports presenter Richard Keys claimed it was “all for the cameras”.

“Save it for the dressing room,” Keys said on beIN Sports. “It’s all for the cameras, it is so tiresome. Go down the tunnel, he shouldn’t even be on the pitch. Now he’s got to go and tell everybody else what they did wrong.”

But Guardiola hit back at Keys comments and the criticism over his public dressing down of Grealish on the pitch at full time.

Guardiola gave a sarcastic response to the criticism in a press conference on Tuesday: “I do it for the cameras, for my ego. I’m the famous person of the team, if it’s on camera then I can sleep because I have incredible satisfaction.

“Always I try to criticise the players and let them feel how bad they are, and any compliments are always with me, not the players.”

Pep Guardiola: Our experience of strong finishes is over

On Man City’s successful experiences in title run-ins, Guardiola added: “It’s just winning games, that’s what we have to do. We have not many chances to drop points. Aston Villa are playing to qualify for the Champions League, every team plays for something, so the last few games will be difficult to manage.

“Our experience [of strong finishes] is over, it doesn’t count. What counts is Aston Villa. Being able to win lots of games in a row before, I don’t know how many [we can win] now. The only thing is how to beat Aston Villa.”

