Man City boss Guardiola ‘splits up’ with wife one month after signing new deal at the Etihad

Man City boss Pep Guardiola split up with his wife just one month after he signed a new contract at the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

The Citizens have been struggling in the Premier League this term with the Citizens sixth and 12 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand on their rivals.

Man City went through an unprecedented spell under Guardiola from the end of October through to Boxing Day that saw them win just one in 13 matches.

During that run of form, Spanish newspaper Sport has revealed that Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra ‘split up’ after 30 years of marriage together.

The newspaper claims ‘it was last December when the decision was made and that they have asked their closest circle to close ranks and not explain any details to the press in this regard’.

Guardiola signed a new contract in November just a month before their split with rumours that the Catalan boss could end his time at Man City.

Sport adds:

‘These last five years their relationship has been more similar to a ‘living a part together’ than a normal marriage. Pep Guardiola has remained based in Manchester all the time while his wife moved between Barcelona and London. ‘Living apart, for the moment, did not mean that they were not a couple. They were still seen together on some occasions, both on important dates for the family and in moments of leisure that they shared with their daughters, or dining more than one night at the Botafumeiro, one of their favorite restaurants in the Catalan capital. ‘They are no longer a couple but they will continue to be seen getting along well. Just last Christmas, with the decision already made, Cristina and Pep were in Barcelona and could be seen going to the theatre with one of their daughters. The facts, therefore, confirm that, despite the break-up, their relationship is totally cordial, stable and friendly.’

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Rashford transfer derailed by Man City bombshell as Serie A rule prevents double swoop

👉 Man City: ‘Special’ player set to follow Walker out as Bundesliga side ‘make contact’

👉 Guardiola ‘micro-sneer’ revealed in ‘leakage’ as Walker in talks with Serie A side after Man City bombshell

After Man City’s terrible run of form towards the end of last year, Guardiola’s side are now looking for their fourth win in a row as they travel to Brentford on Tuesday night.

Speaking in Monday’s press conference, Man City boss Guardiola commented: “We were not able to win a game for a month and a half.

“If you have that perspective of the last month it’s not good. I’ve been a manager here for 502 games and I would say that 485 more or less have been outstanding.

“We lost some games but we won a lot. We make 10 or 15 or 20 not good results that is not going to define my experience with the players all together what we have done in this period.

“It doesn’t change the fact that we have won these three games or what is going to happen in the next three games.

“All that is in my mind is Brentford.

“It’s one at time, the last few months have been like this. The lineup is always in the last moment, which players can play and which cannot.”