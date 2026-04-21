Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been backed to perform a ‘U-turn’ on his future, while he has been tipped to take another manager’s job.

Guardiola is regarded as one of the best managers in Premier League history and has revolutionised English football since being in charge at Man City.

Under Guardiola, Man City have won the Champions League, six Premier Leagues, two FA Cups and five Carabao Cups.

At the end of 2024, Guardiola silenced exit talk by signing a new Man City contract until 2027, but he has been heavily linked with a potential departure in recent months and there is reportedly a clear favourite to replace him.

However, a report from Football Insider and former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown has tipped Guardiola to ‘make an exit U-turn’ and remain at Man City “for one more season”.

“I can definitely see Pep Guardiola staying for one more season,” Brown told Football Insider.

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“He’ll look at the team he’s got at his disposal at the moment, players like Haaland, Guehi, Cherki, and think they can go again next season.

“It’s a new generation of Man City players with Bernardo Silva and maybe Rodri leaving, and I think that’s what inspired the suggestions Guardiola could go too.

“He was having a few doubts and wasn’t sure about the direction the team was heading in.

“But the new players are showing they still have that quality and winning drive, they could still win more trophies next season, and that will inspire Guardiola.

“His contract is up next year anyway, so one more year where they can go for another Premier League, Champions League and end on a high, I think that’s what he’ll do.”

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There is little that the Spaniard has not done in management, but he is yet to lead a national team and Juventus legend Leonardo Bonucci wants him to help to rebuild Italy following their failure to qualify for the World Cup.

“The important thing is to rebuild Italian football from the ground up, starting with the defence,” Bonucci said.

“We must have the courage to face the situation head-on in order to regain the respect of the entire world and become that great team that was once world champion.”

On Guardiola becoming Italy manager, Bonucci added: “There are very talented young players; we must give them time to develop and progress.

“Time is the only miracle solution, and if radical change is desired, Pep is the man for the job. It’s difficult, but dreaming is free.”

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