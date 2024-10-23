Man City: Guardiola ‘used’ one ‘situation’ to ‘land improved contract’ as he makes ‘very clever move’

According to reports, Pep Guardiola opted to “use England” to “land an improved contract” as he’s likely to commit his future to Manchester City.

Guardiola has been heavily linked with an exit in recent months as he has entered the final year of his contract.

The FA targeted the Spaniard after former England boss Gareth Southgate quit following his side’s loss in the Euro 2024 final.

Despite this, it was confirmed last week that former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has become England’s new head coach.

Earlier this month, Guardiola was tipped to accept a ‘record offer’ from the Saudi Pro League for three reasons, but he now looks likely to pen a new Man City contract.

A report earlier this week claimed Guardiola is ‘set to sign a contract extension’. In response to this news, former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson explained why this would be a “very clever move”.

He said: “It’s massive news for Manchester City. It’s just typical Pep, it’s a very, very clever move. I think it shows his loyalty to the club and it shows he’s still got the hunger.

“His time at Manchester City will come to an end when he wants it to.

“They’ve got the charges looming over them, and for the first time in a number of years, they’re not the favourites to win the Premier League.

“So there are a lot of questions being asked of Man City. Something just doesn’t feel right. I just think with all that noise going on, this is perfect timing from Pep and the club.

“It’s a very clever move and I’m sure that’s what he wants – to take the noise and all of the distractions away. A new contract nips all the questions in the bud.”

Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown reckons Guardiola “used” England to “land an improved contract”.

He told Football Insider: “He used the England situation to up his Man City ratings. There’s nothing wrong with that, as long as all parties are aware of what’s happening.

“When the England thing came up in press conferences, he never answered questions, he skirted around it. I don’t think he was ever likely to take that job.

“They obviously decided they wanted him as their first choice, but he strung them along.

“He could’ve made his intentions clear from the start by clarifying his position instead of saying he hadn’t made a decision and all of that. Pep used that situation to improve his own position.”