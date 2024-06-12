Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez has reportedly received an ‘approach’ from a European club interested in signing him as he ‘wants to play more’.

The 24-year-old has 36 goals and 18 assists in his 103 appearances for Man City across all competitions over the past couple of seasons.

Despite this, Alvarez is being linked with a move away from Man City as he would be an even more prominent figure at most clubs in Europe with Erling Haaland out of the picture.

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have been heavily linked with Alvarez in recent weeks, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims it “looks almost impossible” for them to sign him. But the reporter has revealed that the player has been ‘approached by PSG’.

“At the time of writing, Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez still hasn’t received any formal proposals. Atletico Madrid like the player, but because of the finances involved it looks almost impossible,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“Man City still hope to keep the player because they view him as a key part of the present and future project, though Alvarez wants to play more, which of course is not easy when you’re competing with Erling Haaland for a place in the team.

“The only club with a really concrete approach on the player side is Paris Saint-Germain – they have an interest, but at the moment there is no green light from Man City, and so it’s not something imminent.”

Another outlet has claimed Alvarez is a ‘priority’ for Chelsea as they plot ‘three bomb signings’ from Premier League rivals, but a ‘major update’ poured cold water on reports linking him with a move to Stamford Bridge.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ‘offer £100m’ for Real Madrid star with Haaland to ‘fill gap’ if Reds land forward

👉 Guardiola to ‘quit’? Man City ‘agree’ on ‘ideal successor’ tipped to ‘help sign’ Arsenal target

👉 Man City star ‘to leave’ as Pep Guardiola comments on Barcelona transfer – ‘it will be done’

Man City outcast Joao Cancelo is far more likely to leave the club this summer as Barcelona are looking to sign him permanently.

According to reports in Spain, Guardiola ‘wants’ Cancelo to ‘enter in an exchange’ involving Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong.

‘Barcelona will have to make an effort if they wish to keep [Cancelo], and City have already proposed a new method of payment to Laporta and Deco. Guardiola is an admirer of the Dutchman. ‘The strategy designed by City would consist of reducing the cost that De Jong would have as much as possible, putting Cancelo in the deal.’

READ NEXT: Eze leaves after fallout, Mainoo barely plays, Foden the new Rashford – what England squad numbers say

