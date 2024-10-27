Man City: Guardiola ‘worried’ as Haaland says he ‘will stay’ on one condition in transfer ‘ultimatum’

Erling Haaland has made it clear that he will only stay at Man City if the Citizens boss Pep Guardiola remains too, according to reports.

The Norway international has made a brilliant start to the new Premier League season with 11 goals in nine matches for the Citizens.

His goals have helped Man City make an unbeaten start to the campaign with Pep Guardiola’s side currently one point behind leaders Liverpool.

But there is lots of uncertainty at Man City with the Premier League champions currently at the centre of a hearing into 115 charges leveled against them over alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

There has been speculation that, if found guilty, the Citizens could face a points deduction, relegation or even expulsion and that has led to rumours about the future of Guardiola and some of their players.

Haaland is one of those players who’s been linked to other clubs with the 24-year-old already winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a Champions League in his first two seasons in England.

And now reports in Spain claim that Haaland has ‘warned’ Man City in a transfer ‘ultimatum’ that ‘he will stay’ but only if Guardiola ‘remains in charge’.

It is understood that ‘Haaland’s ultimatum could complicate the manager’s plans’ and Guardiola ‘knows that losing his star striker would jeopardise the long-term success of the project, and he must now make decisions that maintain balance in the dressing room and ensure Haaland’s commitment’.

Haaland, who has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona and Real Madrid, ‘has been clear with the board: if Guardiola doesn’t stay, neither will he’.

Man City boss Guardiola is ‘worried’ that the Haaland situation will damage his chances of ‘leaving a solid and well-structured legacy’ when he eventually departs the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland scored again as Man City beat Southampton 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday and Guardiola was full of praise for the Saints after the match.

Guardiola told Sky Sports: “Today it was not how (Southampton) defend deep, it was how good they play with the ball with the keeper and the movement.

“It’s a good game to learn as a manager. I am going to learn a lot with Russell because they did really well. We were humble and accepted that they did really well.”

It was an eye-catching remark by all-conquering Man City head coach Guardiola and picked up on in the post-match press conference.

Guardiola added: “I’m a big believer for the process to the build-up. I prefer the players get the ball to the feet, not the teeth.

“When that happens it’s because it was an incredible process. We were not sloppy, we were not flat but we struggled to regain the ball because they are really good.

“I’m a spectator, when I see the opponent do the things I like to do with my team and they do it really well, I make a compliment. I’m sure I will learn. Some movements, the reasons why they do it.

“They make movements to link to the striker, over players on the side to bring you there.

“It’s not easy, but we created enough chances to win better. I like to win in that way, as it proved in the last two games against Wolves and Southampton, who right now are bottom of the league and look how difficult.

“When people say in the Premier League everyone can beat everyone, yeah, that is the truth. Every game is a battle, it’s so difficult.

“I don’t have any complaints about my team because when the opponent is good you have to accept it. This is what happened.”