Man City eye five stars ahead of January with PL man ‘open’ to move after £715m boost

Florian Wirtz, Martin Zubimendi and Bruno Guimaraes are all transfer targets for Man City.

Man City are ‘ready to sign’ a top midfielder in the January transfer window after recording club-record revenue figures, according to reports.

The Citizens made a good start to the new Premier League season under Pep Guardiola, with seven wins from their opening nine matches.

However, Man City then lost four Premier League matches in a row, before a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest last week ended that run, with Guardiola’s side struggling without Rodri in the middle of the park.

The Citizens dropped points again on Saturday as they drew 2-2 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, while they lost 2-0 to Juventus in midweek in their ninth winless match in ten in all competitions.

Man City are currently fourth in the Premier League, two points behind Arsenal and four adrift of Chelsea, while Guardiola’s side are eight points behind leaders Liverpool, although Arne Slot’s men have a game in hand.

Spain international Rodri, who won the Ballon d’Or at the end of October, picked up a serious knee injury against Arsenal on September 22 and was ruled out for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

And now Man City will do everything they can to find a midfielder in the January transfer window to get their stuttering season back on track.

The Times claims that Man City are ‘ready to enter the transfer market for reinforcements next month as they look to arrest an alarming dip in form’.

One of their main targets is Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz with the Premier League champions ‘huge admirers’ of the Germany international.

On City’s pursuit of Wirtz, The Times add:

‘However City know that Bayer Leverkusen are unwilling to sell their star midfielder in January. There is no guarantee that they will be able to attract the £85million-rated player next summer either because he is of serious interest to Real Madrid.’

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is also another player Man City have their eye on and the Brazil international ‘would be open to a move to the Etihad Stadium either next month or in the summer transfer window’.

The report continues:

‘City decided against triggering the £100million release clause that was in Guimarães’ contract last summer. It is unclear if Newcastle would consider a lower bid for the player, who signed a new five-year deal two months ago.’

After rejecting a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window, it is understood that Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is ‘now open to a move’ with the Citizens among the clubs ‘alerted’ to his availability.

Atalanta’s Ederson and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton are also on Man City’s list as they look to find a midfielder to bring some composure and creativity back to the middle of the pitch.

Man City will be helped in the transfer market by news that they recorded club-record revenue figures of £715m for the year ending June 30, 2024.