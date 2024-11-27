Gundogan blasts ‘inexplicable’ Man City display with Feyenoord draw ‘very tough to take’

Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has criticised the Citizens for the “inexplicable” goals they conceded in a 3-3 draw against Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola’s side are going through an unprecendented run of form with five losses and a draw in their last six matches in all competitions.

Man City headed into the match against Feyenoord off the back of a chastening 4-0 loss at home to Tottenham over the weekend with the Citizens missing Rodri badly.

Jamie Carragher has claimed that the Citizens need a refresh and that their “legs are gone” like Liverpool’s a couple of seasons ago when they replaced Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in midfield.

Gundogan and Mateo Kovacic have been helping to fill the gap left by Rodri in Guardiola’s midfield but Kovacic picked up an injury on international duty that is likely to rule him out for a month.

That meant that Germany international Gundogan and Matheus Nunes started in midfield for Man City against Feyenoord with Guardiola’s men racing into a 3-0 lead by 53 minutes, thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland and another goal from Gundogan.

However, the Eredivisie side scored three goals in 15 minutes to draw level and take a point from their Champions League clash against the Citizens.

A frustrated Gundogan commented after defeat: “The goals we conceded I think are inexplicable, in terms of the way we conceded them. There is only ourselves to blame. The situation, I don’t know, the way things are going right now, it is a bit inexplicable.

“Sometimes you will struggle in some games, no matter who the opponent is. Even when you play at home against a side you should dominate, you will concede chances because every team is good enough right now to create something. But then 75 minutes, 3-0 up and controlling the game, then ugh, giving it away so easily.

“They also were ruthless. It is probably more us to blame but they just punished us in every situation they got, scoring three goals. Obviously it is very tough to take.”

MORE MAN CITY CRISIS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City are ‘f***ed’ in 90s tribute act as they become true 115 Club

👉 Five reasons Man City are absolutely rotten this season (and it’s not just Rodri)

👉 Pep Guardiola reveals reason for ‘cut’; claims struggling Man City star was ‘best player’ vs Feyenoord

Reflecting on the draw, Man City boss Guardiola said: [It’s] difficult to swallow right now. The game was good, we scored three and we could have scored more. At the end we are not stable enough to do it.

“We did a good game but then we were not able to control the last minutes. We have to accept it for many circumstances. The team was so committed in many things. It happened today. We are not able to win games.

“As a team we have always found a way to win games. Right now, after 3-0, other situations, it’s as if nothing happened. We could not score the fourth or fifth.

“Unfortunately something happened and we were not strong enough and we have to avoid the mistakes. Everybody knows the situations. We have to prepare and recover. Have a day off.

“It has been, is being and will be a tough season for us. We have to accept it for many circumstances. The team was so committed in many things. Unfortunately something happened and we were not strong enough and we have to try to avoid the mistakes.”