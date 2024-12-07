Man City: Haaland agrees ‘secret clause’ for ‘bomb transfer’ as Guardiola ‘shows’ team-mate ‘exit door’

According to reports, Erling Haaland is close to finalising a new Manchester City contract, but a ‘secret clause’ sets up a ‘bomb transfer’.

Since joining Man City for around £51m in 2022, Haaland has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

The 24-year-old has been criticised for his performances in certain matches this season. However, before Man City‘s match against Crystal Palace on Saturday, he still has 17 goals in his 20 appearances across all competitions.

Haaland is under contract until 2027 and is understood to currently be in talks with Man City over an improved deal.

The forward always insists on a release clause being included in his contract and this is also expected to be the case with his next deal.

A report in Spain claims Halaand has ‘agreed to a secret clause for a bomb transfer’. It is noted that his ‘future could take an unexpected turn despite being on the verge of signing his renewal with City’.

The not-so-‘secret clause’ could see an exit clause of ‘around 100 million euros’ included in Haaland’s new deal as the striker is ‘pushing’ for this figure.

This supposed ‘strategic move’ is said to ‘open the door to a future transfer’ and Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are named as possible destinations.

‘The inclusion of this secret clause not only shows the cunning of Haaland and his entourage but also adds an element of intrigue to the transfer market. ‘Although the Norwegian will continue to wear the Manchester City shirt for now, this move could make him the protagonist of one of the most talked-about moves in the history of modern football. And the biggest clubs in the world are already preparing for the moment when the door opens.’

While Haaland looks likely to remain at Man City beyond this season, the same cannot be said for Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian international is one of the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025.

Another report in Spain claims head coach Guardiola is ‘showing’ De Bruyne ‘the exit door and he is leaving’.

It is claimed that their ‘relationship has reached a critical point’ and the 33-year-old ‘may not be part of the manager’s plans’.