Haaland ‘betrays’ Man City in Barcelona election campaign as another star ‘asks City to facilitate’ move

Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva have both been linked with moves to Barcelona.

Man City duo Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva are both pushing for moves to Barcelona ahead of next summer, according to reports.

The Citizens have had a mixed start to the new Premier League season but are now getting it together with Pep Guardiola’s side moving up to second in the table over the weekend.

Man City have now won five of their last six Premier League matches with Haaland scoring 14 of their 23 league goals this campaign.

Including his tally in the Champions League, Haaland has now scored 19 goals in 15 matches in all competitions this term for Man City as the Norwegian continues his devastating form.

Despite that, Arsenal are still in control of the Premier League title race with the Gunners building up a four-point lead on Pep Guardiola’s second-placed Man City side.

Haaland, who signed a new long-term contract earlier this year, is desperate to win more titles and the Champions League, while there is rumoured to be a new release clause in his contract.

There has been lots of speculation that Real Madrid and Barcelona want to sign Haaland over the past year or so and now reports in Spain claim that the Norway international ‘betrays’ Man City to join Barca.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has made ‘no secret of his desire to secure his signing before the 2026 election campaign’ with the idea of replacing Robert Lewandowski with Haaland now an ‘obsession’.

The report adds: ‘Since taking over as president, Laporta has considered Haaland the key piece of his project. There is optimism within the club’s offices , but also caution. Bringing in the Norwegian is no easy task. His contract with Manchester City runs until 2034, and his salary is around €25 million net per year, including bonuses. Furthermore, the player has already removed any release clause that would facilitate his departure.

‘Even so, the Barcelona board is holding discreet talks. Talks that Haaland and his entourage aren’t avoiding. Quite the opposite. They’re willing to listen to offers, knowing that Pep Guardiola ‘s time at City is drawing to a close. Sources in England indicate that Guardiola ‘s departure could be the trigger for the Norwegian to betray the British club.’

And the same outlet has claimed Man City team-mate Silva could join Haaland at Barcelona as the Portugal international has ‘asked City to facilitate his move’ to the Camp Nou.

With his role at the Etihad Stadium shrinking, Silva ‘has directly requested that, if possible, he be allowed to leave Manchester this January, although he understands that the club will not approve a move mid-season’.

Silva is keen to ‘accelerate’ his potential move to Barcelona with Man City either agreeing to let ‘him go in January for a symbolic fee, or they’ll have to accept losing him in June without receiving a single euro’.