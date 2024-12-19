According to reports, La Liga giants FC Barcelona are ‘preparing’ to sign Erling Haaland next year, while Manchester City have ‘found an ideal replacement.

Following his £51m move to Man City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, Haaland has further cemented his place as one of the best strikers in the world.

The 24-year-old has gone missing in certain matches and has just one goal in his previous five Premier League matches. Despite this, he still has 18 goals in his 23 appearances across all competitions this term.

Man City’s ongoing crisis has fuelled speculation surrounding Haaland, who is understood to be attracting interest from Barcelona.

Hansi Flick’s side are in the market for a striker to be Robert Lewandowski’s long-term replacement and Haaland is unsurprisingly one of the players linked with a move to the Nou Camp.

Haaland is under contract until 2027 and it is being widely reported that this new deal could include a low-cost release clause, which could open the door for a future transfer.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Guardiola has ‘given the ok’ for the Norway international to leave but on ‘one condition’: ‘If Haaland decides to leave, he should do so in the summer of 2026 and not at the end of this season.’

A new report in Spain claims Barcelona are ‘preparing the bombshell signing’ of Haaland ‘for 2025’.

‘Barcelona are willing to make an ambitious move in the next transfer market to secure Erling Haaland, the Manchester City striker. ‘Now, with a release clause that will come into effect at the end of this season, the Blaugrana club are planning an offensive that could change the landscape of European football.’

It will not be easy for Man City to find a suitable successor if Haaland leaves, but another report in Spain says they have ‘found an ideal replacement’.

Surprisingly, PSG star Randal Kolo Muani is reportedly the player they are looking at after the Ligue Un giants signed him for around £76m from Eintracht Frankfurt last year.

The 26-year-old has struggled to live up to expectations at PSG. He only has eleven goals and seven assists in 54 appearances for Luis Enrique’s side. The report adds.