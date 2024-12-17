Man City: Haaland ‘can’t stand Guardiola any longer’ as he ‘asks’ for exit from ‘soiled’ dressing room

Erling Haaland is losing patience in the Man City project and wants Barcelona to ramp up their interest in him as soon as possible, according to reports.

The Citizens won their fourth consecutive Premier League title last season but they are struggling this time around under Pep Guardiola.

Man City are currently on a run of just one win in 11 matches in all competitions with Guardiola’s side dropping down to fifth in the Premier League table.

They are nine points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool – who were not expected to challenge for the title this season – with Arne Slot’s men also having a game in hand on Man City.

It’s an unprecedented situation for a Guardiola side and the pressure looks to be taking its toll on the Man City boss with the Catalan insisting he is the problem after their 2-1 derby defeat to Man Utd on Sunday.

Haaland, who has been criticised at times this season, has scored 18 goals in 23 matches in all competitions this term and has provided some relief for Man City fans this season.

There have been reports that Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in his services when he eventually decides to leave Man City, which was not expected to be soon when assessing his future at the beginning of the season.

However, reports in Spain claim that Haaland ‘can’t stand Pep Guardiola any longer and asks to speed up negotiations’ with Barcelona ahead of a potential transfer.

The Norway international is said to be ‘disappointed’ and ‘really upset with the current situation’ at Man City and if things keep heading in the wrong direction for Guardiola it ‘would not be surprising to see talk of a possible dismissal’.

It is claimed that ‘poor results obtained have soiled the atmosphere in the dressing room’ and Haaland is ‘seriously considering saying goodbye’ to Man City.

The report adds that the Man City striker ‘has stopped believing in the project that exists, and for this reason he has rejected all the renewal offers that have been presented to him. And he has asked his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, to initiate contacts with other teams. And among his possible destinations, the option of ending up at Barca remains.’

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco ‘still hope to bring him to Camp Nou. A dream that is now more possible than ever’.

Haaland ‘remains favourite to replace Robert Lewandowski’ at the Catalan giants with the Poland international’s contract up at the end of the season.

