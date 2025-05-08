According to reports, Erling Haaland has already ‘chosen’ his ‘preferred’ post-Manchester City move, with one ‘main reason’ given for his verdict.

Following his £51m move to Man City in 2022, Haaland has cemented himself as one of the world’s best strikers.

The 24-year-old has 120 goals and 20 assists in 138 appearances for Man City across all competitions, which is ridiculous.

Unsurprisingly, Haaland’s immense performances for Man City have not gone unnoticed as he’s been heavily linked with a potential move to La Liga in recent years.

After Haaland joined Man City, it felt inevitable that his next move would be to join FC Barcelona or Real Madrid, but this was thrust into serious doubt at the start of this year.

This came as the Man City penned a remarkable ten-year contract to commit his future to the Premier League club until 2034.

The deal takes Haaland towards the end of his career, but the Spanish press are refusing to admit defeat and remain insistent that he will eventually ditch Man City for a La Liga giant.

In a fresh report, an outlet in Spain claims Haaland has ‘ruled out’ Real Madrid and ‘chosen’ Barcelona, with it also suggested that his next move ‘has a date’.

The report claims the prospect of Haaland leaving Man City is becoming an ‘increasingly real possibility’ as he ‘wants to wear the Barcelona short’.

The ‘main reason’ for Haaland’s stance is that he ‘could become the absolute leader of the new era that Hansi Flick is building’, while the presence of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior would prevent him from starting for Real Madrid.

Robert Lewandowski remains a key player for Barcelona, but he is nearing the end of his career, so the ‘path is clear for him to become their new idol’.

It is also noted that this proposed transfer, which probably won’t happen at all, is being delayed until 2026 as Barcelona are spending a ‘year to balance the books’.

A deal for Haaland would apparently cost around 175 million euros (£148m) and should it be completed, it would take the record of most expensive sale from a Premier League club, which is currently held by Philippe Coutinho after he joined Barcelona from Liverpool for around £142m.