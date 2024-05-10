Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has responded to criticism from Roy Keane and Ally McCoist, insisting it’s “not his job” to “control games”.

Haaland has scored goals for fun since joining Man City from Borussia Dortmund during the 2022 summer transfer window for around £51m.

The Norway international has been impacted by injuries this season, but he has still scored 36 goals in his 41 appearances for the Premier League sides across all competitions.

“My job is not…”

Haaland is a sensational finisher but his all-round play has been criticised at times and he was unable to make an impact against Real Madrid as Man City exited the Champions League.

McCoist has said previously that Haaland’s technical ability is “bang average”, while Keane harshly accused the Man City star of resembling a “League Two player” during his side’s 0-0 draw against Arsenal at the end of March.

Haaland has now given a detailed response to his critics, saying his “job is not to be like Rodri”.

“There’s always been this discussion on how many times I should touch the ball,” Haaland said during an interview with Men in Blazers.

“When I score, no one thinks about this, and when I don’t score, suddenly people start to mention my touches. This is a part of my life, this is how people will speak.

“I cannot control what people say about me. I just have to focus on what I should do on the pitch, and my job is not to be like Rodri, to control the game.

“It’s being in the box and up front for City, finishing the attacks and that’s my focus. I don’t care about what people say or anything, it’s about focusing on helping the game, helping the team to win.”

Haaland also took time to explain how he can impact matches without even touching the ball.

“In the end, you can also play football with not touching the ball,” Haaland added.

“It sounds funny for someone but you can actually do that with movement, and also the mental part, and also the awareness of being on the pitch is also a huge part of the game.

“It’s not only about touching the ball, of course you have to touch the ball but I don’t know much more to say, I know my role in this team and that’s my focus.”

