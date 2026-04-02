Haaland reveals departure date to Barcelona after City pick ‘chosen one’ to replace Guardiola

Man City striker Erling Haaland is ‘willing to wait another year’ to seal a move to La Liga giants Barcelona, according to reports.

The Norway international has been in poor form by his standards this year with Haaland scoring just five goals in his last 20 appearances from December 27.

Man City got a bargain when they signed him from Borussia Dortmund for £51m in 2022 with the 25-year-old scoring 154 goals in 189 appearances in all competitions, including 107 in the Premier League.

There was always a fear that Haaland may leave the Etihad Stadium eventually after making it clear in the past that he would like to play in multiple leagues, especially Spain.

And now reports in Spain claim that Haaland ‘will indeed continue to wear the sky blue shirt, as he has already informed the board’ despite an overhaul at Man City in the summer.

The report adds: ‘He will remain at City, at least until 2027, at which point his release clause will be significantly reduced to around €150 million. And one of the reasons the former Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund player doesn’t want to move this summer is because he prefers to wait for Barcelona.’

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Barcelona president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco have made Haaland their ‘dream’ signing in the future but a deal would be tricky this summer due to the club’s financial situation.

The report continued: ‘So Haaland is willing to wait for Barça for another year, until 2027 , at which point he hopes they will be able to afford the cost of his signing.

‘He is very attracted to Hans-Dieter Flick’s project, and would be delighted to be Raphinha Dias and Lamine Yamal’s partner in attack.’

More reports in Spain claim that Man City boss Pep Guardiola ‘knows very well the name of the person who should be his successor’ as the Citizens prepare for a future without the Catalan head coach.

Girona manager Michel ‘very close to becoming Guardiola’s chosen successor, an extremely difficult task. This decision is not accidental, but rather a direct choice by Pep Guardiola himself to ensure the continuation of his legacy at the Etihad.’

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Michel is described as the ‘chosen one to inherit the project’ from Guardiola and Man City ‘have decided to move ahead of other potential suitors to secure the Madrid native’s future’.

Former Man City defender Vincent Kompany, who is doing great work as Bayern Munich manager has also been linked, while Fabrizio Romano insists ex-Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is the favourite to replace Guardiola when the time comes.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I said it in January, I said it in February, I said it in March, and I am saying it again today. The manager that Manchester City internally believe is the ideal candidate to take over whenever Pep Guardiola decides to leave is Enzo Maresca.

“Whether that happens this summer or in summer 2027, Pep has one more year left on his contract, so it is Pep who decides. City are not forcing anything. They are very happy with Guardiola. If Pep wants to leave, the name they have in mind is Enzo Maresca, former Chelsea and Leicester manager. So I can guarantee that.

“Other reports have mentioned other managers, but my information is Maresca. He was never in the running for the Manchester United job in January, and he was never in the running for the Tottenham job either. City know about the appreciation, and that is the name they continue to keep in mind.

“Of course, until something is signed and agreed, we have to wait and see. Pep is calm, relaxed, and in full control of the situation. But the appreciation for Maresca from Manchester City is absolutely confirmed.”