Man City: Haaland makes exit ‘decision’ amid Man Utd ‘record offer’ as ‘two main candidates’ lead race

According to reports, Erling Haaland is looking to leave Manchester City and ‘two main candidates’ are leading the race to sign him.

Haaland has arguably established himself as the best striker in the world during his time at Man City. He has 99 goals in his 104 appearances for the Premier League champions across all competitions.

The 24-year-old joined Man City from Borussia Dortmund during the 2021 summer transfer window for around £51m.

The Norway international is under contract until 2027 but he is being heavily linked with a move elsewhere.

This has coincided with the start of Man City’s Financial Fair Play hearing, which began earlier this week. If they are found guilty, they could be expelled from the Premier League.

This feels pretty unlikely, but if it were to happen, Man City would inevitably lose most of their best players and Haaland would likely move elsewhere.

A report earlier this month claimed Haaland has already ‘expressed his desire’ to leave Man City and his starting price could be set at around 120 million euros.

A report in Spain claims rivals Man Utd and Chelsea ‘were ready to make a record offer’ to sign the forward, but he ‘does not want to continue in the Premier League’.

Haaland is said to have ‘clarified many of the unknowns surrounding his future and ‘has made it clear that he is ready for a new challenge away from the Premier League’.

The report claims this ‘decision represents a real earthquake’ in the transfer market as he’s ‘set off alarms’ at elite European clubs.

With Man Utd and Chelsea out of the picture (they weren’t in it in the first place), the report claims there are ‘two main candidates’ leading the race the sign Haaland from Man City.