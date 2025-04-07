Man City striker Erling Haaland is now considering his future with the Citizens struggling in the Premier League, according to reports.

Reports in Spain over the last couple of months have insisted that Haaland – who has scored 30 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions this season – has been losing patience with the project at Man City despite Pep Guardiola recently signing a new contract.

Man City have had a nightmare title defence this time around with Rodri’s injury severely impacting their chances as they’ve dropped down the table to fifth.

They are 21 points off Premier League leaders Liverpool with Arne Slot’s side a completely different force this season.

Their poor form this term had led to rumours that Haaland could consider a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

But Man City announced in February that the Norway international had signed a new nine-and-a-half-year deal at the Etihad Stadium with Haaland thrilled to have committed his future to the defending Premier League champions.

The Citizens are still awaiting the outcome of their Premier League financial fair play case with some claims they could face a big points deduction if found guilty of the most serious of their 115 charges.

After signing his new contract, Haaland was asked if the case had given him any doubts about committing to the club, the Man City star replied: “No. I haven’t thought of that or anything. I’m confident that the club know what they are doing.

“And, yeah, in the end … I really don’t think I should speak much about this. I’ve been here for two and a half years so, yeah, I’m confident that the club know what they’re doing.”

But reports in Spain now claim that Haaland is ‘already considering his future’ and could become a ‘surprise’ summer departure at the Etihad Stadium.

The Norway international is ‘beginning to question his continued presence at the Etihad Stadium’ and their current position in the Premier League has ‘raised alarm bells’ for the Man City striker.

Guardiola’s side are currently fifth in the Premier League table and are in danger of dropping out of Champions League qualification contention altogether after their 0-0 draw against Man Utd on Sunday.

Sixth-placed Aston Villa are one point adrift of the Citizens and breathing down their necks, while seventh-placed Newcastle are another point behind but, crucially, have two games in hand on Man City.

It is explained that Haaland’s non-negotiable goals are ‘competing at the highest level, winning major titles, and competing in the Champions League every year’.

The report adds:

‘Sources close to the player claim that the forward expected much more from this season, and that the early elimination from the Champions League, coupled with poor performances in the league, have taken their toll on his motivation. Although he hasn’t publicly expressed his displeasure, internally he is seriously considering his future if the situation doesn’t improve soon. ‘In this scenario, major European clubs are already making moves. Paris Saint-Germain, which is still searching for a centre forward, sees Haaland as the ideal player. The French club has the financial muscle and ambition, two factors that could be key if the Norwegian decides to move on. ‘Bayern Munich has also entered the fray. The Bavarian club could face the departure of Harry Kane, tempted by a return to the Premier League. Furthermore, the German sporting project is stable and winning, something that could appeal to the striker.’

Despite interest from elsewhere, Man City have ‘no intention of letting their star player leave’ but if the crisis continues then Haaland ‘could make a drastic decision and force his departure’.