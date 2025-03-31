Man City suffer major Haaland injury blow ahead of Club World Cup as ‘specialist’ required

Manchester City have hinted that Erling Haaland is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury against Bournemouth in the FA Cup.

Haaland, who scored City’s equaliser as they came from behind to beat the Cherries in the quarter-final on Sunday, limped off just after the hour mark.

The striker looked to in a bit of discomfort after getting his ankle caught under the falling weight of Lewis Cook before clashing with the advertising hoardings.

READ MORE: De Bruyne successor announces himself for Man City as brief doubts over Guardiola genius put to bed

Haaland attempted to play on after receiving treatment but quickly signalled to the bench that he was unable to continue and was replaced by January signing Omar Marmoush.

With an important run of games in the final part of the season to come as City look to qualify for the Champions League and win the FA Cup ahead of the Club World Cup this summer, it was bad news for Pep Guardiola, who claimed “we have to see” when asked for an update on his striker after the game.

But now the club has revealed that they ‘expect’ Haaland will play a further part in the season, hinting that he will be out for an extended period.

The club said in a statement: ‘Manchester City FC can confirm that Erling Haaland has suffered an injury to his left ankle. The Norwegian striker sustained the injury during Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final victory away at AFC Bournemouth.

‘Erling underwent initial tests in Manchester on Monday morning and will now seek specialist consultation to confirm the full extent of the injury. Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain a full prognosis.

‘The expectation is that Erling will be fit in time to play a further part in the remainder of this season, including this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.

‘Everyone at the club wishes Erling a speedy recovery and mancity.com will bring you regular updates regarding his rehabilitation.’

MORE MANCHESTER CITY COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Keane, Wright hit out at ‘pathetic’ decision which cost Bournemouth v Man City – ‘It’s blatantly obvious’

👉 Ten transfer requests welcomed by Premier League clubs ahead of the summer window

👉 Man City boss Guardiola ‘insists’ on stunning Bellingham transfer, with £125m backup plan initiated

Despite City’s struggles overall this season, Haaland’s goalscoring antics have continued, with the 24-year-old scoring 30 goals in 40 games in all competitions, along with four assists, to help him to break yet another record.

He reached 100 Premier League goal involvements in record time (94 games), edging out Alan Shearer (100) and Eric Cantona (116).

Haaland signed a mammoth new £500,000 per week contract in January and was asked on international duty for his take on the club’s FFP trial amid a supposedly imminent verdict.

Haaland said: “I don’t [doubt the club], obviously, when I sign a nine-and-a-half-year contract. I’ve said 300 times why I signed the contract. I talked to the club, got a good feeling and agreed to it in the end. That’s why.”