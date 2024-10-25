Man City striker Erling Haaland is “interested” in a move to Real Madrid as the Citizens look to get a deal done for Florian Wirtz, according to a former scout.

The Norway international has made a brilliant start to the new Premier League season with ten goals in eight matches for the Citizens.

His goals have helped Man City make an unbeaten start to the campaign with Pep Guardiola’s side currently one point behind leaders Liverpool.

But there is lots of uncertainty at Man City with the Premier League champions currently at the centre of a hearing into 115 charges leveled against them over alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

There has been speculation that, if found guilty, the Citizens could face a points deduction, relegation or even expulsion and that has led to rumours about the future of Guardiola and some of their players.

Haaland is one of those players who’s been linked to other clubs with the 24-year-old already winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a Champions League in his first two seasons in England.

And now former Man Utd, Tottenham and Aston Villa scout Mick Brown claims Haaland is “interested” in making the move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, who he has been heavily linked to.

Brown told Football Insider: “He’s happy at City and City are happy with him and his performances. But you can never discount the fact that somebody might, given the opportunity, want to go to Real Madrid.

“They want the Galacticos and they’re always looking at the best players in the world. Haaland, of course, is one of those, so of course there’s interest from their side and I don’t doubt he’d be interested in that move eventually.

“But I know Man City won’t entertain a situation where they might lose him. Real Madrid are always going to command interest from players. They’re the biggest club in the world and everybody wants to play for them.

“I’m sure he won’t be looking to leave City any time soon, but in the future, I wouldn’t discount seeing him move to Madrid.”

Man City are looking to bring in fresh ideas with Bayer Leverkusen attacker Wirtz continually linked to a possible move to the Etihad Stadium.

And now Brown has claimed that “from what he’s hearing” Wirtz is definitely on their list and Man City will be “pushing to get that deal done”.

Brown added: “He’s definitely on their list of targets from what I’ve heard. He comes with a very good reputation and he’s done a fantastic job at Leverkusen.

“They’ll be pushing to get that deal done, there’s no doubt about that. The one thing about De Bruyne, as well as his obvious talent, is the level of experience he’s got at the top level after his time with City.

“Now, we’re talking about a young player from Germany who isn’t exactly a direct replacement for that. Of course, when you’re replacing a player like De Bruyne there are certain compromises you have to make because you can’t just go like-for-like.

“City already have players who could step into that role. The issue is whether they are good enough to help them compete to win European cups.

“I think Wirtz is the type of player who can help them continue to compete at the top level, especially given his age.

“These are the types of players City should be going for, and as far as I’m aware, the ones they are going for. He fits the mould perfectly.”