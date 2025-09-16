Haaland is Laporta’s ‘obsession’ with ‘optimistic’ Barcelona ‘clear’ Man City star is ‘destined’ for Camp Nou

Man City striker Erling Haaland has become an ‘obsession’ for Barcelona president Joan Laporta as he looks to bring in a new centre-forward, according to reports.

The Norway international has started the new Premier League season in brilliant form with five goals in the Citizens’ first four games of the campaign.

Haaland also provided six goals and two assists in Norway’s two international fixtures against Finland and Moldova in the recent international break.

Man City have had a mixed start in the Premier League but their 3-0 win over arch-rivals Man Utd at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday could kick start their season.

Haaland and Man City did not have the best of campaigns in 2024/25 with the Citizens failing to win the Premier League for the first time in five seasons, winning the previous four on offer.

That led to rumours that Haaland will refuse to be satisfied by another trophyless season at Man City and could look to move on next summer if this season goes the same way.

And now reports in Spain claim that, for Laporta, Haaland ‘has been his obsession since he became president’ and ‘the club’s financial problems prevented him from making the move in the past.’

Laporta is ‘optimistic’ over signing the Man City striker and ‘believes there’s a good chance he’ll end up at Barca’, ‘especially if they continue to get such inconsistent results at the Etihad Stadium.’

And Barcelona are ‘increasingly clear’ that Haaland ‘is the right signing’ for Barcelona up front and is ‘destined’ to arrive at the Camp Nou in the future.

The report adds: ‘This isn’t the first time Laporta has looked to big stars to lead his projects. He previously opted for Ronaldinho and Lewandowski, signings that changed the dynamic. Now he wants to repeat the formula with Haaland, convinced he would be the player to return Barca to the top of Europe.’

After losing 2-1 to Brighton before the international break, Man City striker Haaland insisted that the Citizens had to get their “a**es going” and claimed their displays were “not good enough”.

Haaland said: “We’ve lost two games in a row, it’s not good enough, it’s way too bad. We need to figure it out, get back to winning ways. We can’t afford to lose games, as there’s so many good teams.

“It’s perfect to turn things around against United. We need to all be on our best, get our a**es going, get things going, because it’s not been good enough so far.

“Losing’s not cool, of course. It’s annoying. You need to use it to something positive. As motivation to do better the next game, and I expect that we are.

“We need to use the angriness inside us out on the pitch to deliver at our highest level.”

Alexander Isak transferred to potential Premier League title rivals Liverpool over the summer but Man City boss Guardiola reckons Haaland is better.

When asked whether Haaland ranks compared to Isak, Guardiola told a press conference on Friday: “Erling a bit above. Isak is an exceptional player. You ask what Erling is as a striker – he’s the top. But Isak must be a top player for what they paid, obviously.

“Another person would say Mbappe, another person would say Messi, another person would say Cristiano. That’s fine.

“It is a game of opinions and everyone has the right to an opinion. What I’m saying is that I would not change Erling for anyone. I know him. He is incredible as a player, adorable as a person and I like him.”

