Euro giants ‘can now’ sign Haaland for £135m after Man City star ‘chooses’ them as next club

La Liga giants Barcelona have now put a ‘plan’ together to sign Erling Haaland from Premier League side Man City, according to reports.

The Citizens have had a terrible season by their standards in the Premier League with Pep Guardiola’s side currently fourth in the table heading into their final two matches.

There is still a chance that Man City do not qualify for the Champions League next season, which would be unthinkable for Haaland and the Citizens.

Man City, who face Bournemouth and Fulham in their last two matches, are two points ahead of sixth-placed Aston Villa and three points in front of seventh-placed Nottingham Forest.

There have been previous rumours that claimed Haaland will consider his future at Man City if they don’t qualify for the Champions League, despite signing a new long-term contract recently.

There were reports last week that insisted Haaland has already ‘chosen’ his next club in the form of Barcelona with it becoming an ‘increasingly real possibility’ that he moves to the Camp Nou.

And a fresh report out of Spain now claims that Barcelona president Joan Laporta ‘can now bring’ Haaland to Catalonia in the summer transfer window.

They are ‘once again exploring the signing’ of the Norway striker with Robert Lewandowski having ‘a truly disappointing end to the season’ at Barcelona.

Despite Lewandowski likely to hang around for another season, Barcelona ‘still plan to sign a new striker’ in the summer transfer window.

Haaland ‘remains the ultimate dream’ for the Catalan giants and, despite the Norwegian’s poor recent form, Laporta is ‘still convinced he’s the best goalscorer on the planet and the signing he needs to complete a formidable attack’.

Man City ‘wouldn’t settle for less than €160 million (£135m) for their star player’ and Laporta ‘already has a plan’ to sign Haaland.

The report adds: ‘The delicate sporting and institutional situation the English club is experiencing could lead to Haaland’s departure soon, and Laporta is fully confident in his options to sign him.’

Laporta’s ‘plan would involve transferring players who haven’t performed well, such as Ronald Araujo, and which would provide a significant income for Barca’ while VIP boxes at the new stadium will also provide them with extra revenue needed to seal a deal.

Speaking out on Man City’s woes this season, Haaland told BBC Sport on Thursday: “This season has been tough. It is not nice to lose so many games, it is boring and not fun. That’s why we need to finish well and get a trophy.

“It is a good habit to reach Wembley and always important to win trophies. We have the FA Cup final to play for an in a horrific season we still managed to do this and that says it all.

“Those are the standards we have set. We haven’t done good enough in the league but still hoping for Champions League qualification.

“Crystal Palace are a really difficult club to play against. At Selhurst Park we drew (2-2 in December) and they started really well at the Etihad (in City’s 5-2 win last month).

“They are an amazing team with quality players.”