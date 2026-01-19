The minimum Man City would accept for Haaland as Guardiola ‘loses confidence’ in star

Man City striker Erling Haaland will only leave the Etihad Stadium for Real Madrid or another club if they receive over €200m, according to reports.

Rumours emerged on Thursday that Real Madrid could make a serious move for the Norway international in the summer with Sky Sports in Germany claiming Florentino Perez ‘dreaming’ of signing Man City striker Haaland ‘as early as this summer’.

The report added: ‘Nevertheless, Haaland remains a huge fan of Spain and sees Real Madrid as his ultimate career goal. However, a deal will be difficult to achieve, not least because of his massive contract until 2034.

‘First, Vinicius Junior would have to leave Real. On top of that, Real Madrid would face a mega-transfer fee of over €500 million for Haaland.’

However, Spanish website Fichajes claim that the initial fee would less and that uniting Haaland and Kylian Mbappe ‘would be a historic coup in the transfer market, but also one of the most expensive deals ever conceived by a sports organisation’.

Perez ‘continues to dream’ of pairing Haaland with Mbappe and the report adds: ‘The first major obstacle is the transfer fee. Manchester City has no intention of parting ways with their star player and would only consider offers that are way above market value. In England, they consider Haaland a key asset both on and off the pitch, and they won’t let him go for less than €200 million.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Manchester United, cursed Emery, Wilson, Arsenal and more…

‘This fee reflects not only his footballing ability but also his media impact and age. Unlike other big-name signings in the past, Haaland would arrive at Real Madrid in his prime, with the potential to perform at his best for many seasons. This significantly increases his value and complicates any negotiations.’

Haaland’s ‘salary, bonuses, incentives, and commissions, the financial outlay would be enormous’ and could ‘drive the overall investment to figures close to €500 million’.

Another player who could be leaving at some point in the next few transfer windows is Rico Lewis as Guardiola has ‘lost confidence’ in the academy product and Man City have ‘opened the door to a sale’.

MORE MANCHESTER CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

* Guardiola tipped to ‘leave’ Man City ‘this week’ after making worrying Haaland admission

* Man City top scorers against the Big Six: Erling Haaland clear of Sterling with only two players ahead

* Man City FFP: Reliable journalist gives incredible new timeline on verdict as ‘frustration’ builds

A separate report from Fichajes adds: ‘Although Pep Guardiola has been one of Rico Lewis’s biggest supporters, the club is beginning to accept that his time there may be coming to an end. The manager has been gradually reducing Lewis’s role in the most important matches, a clear sign that his confidence in the player is no longer the same as in previous seasons.

‘With an estimated market value of around €35 ​​million, Manchester City is seriously considering cashing in on the sale of one of their academy graduates. From a financial perspective, the deal would be very profitable, as it would provide a net income that could be reinvested in more established players or those with greater immediate potential.’