‘What is this?!’ – Haaland reacts to Gabriel headbutt vs Arsenal as Neville is left gobsmacked

Gabriel Magalhaes and Erling Haaland come to blows during a Premier League match.

Man City striker Erling Haaland thinks Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes would have been sent off if he’d fallen on the floor after being headbutted.

Haaland scored the winning goal in the second half to give Man City all three points after Kai Havertz had cancelled out Rayan Cherki’s earlier strike.

The Citizens are now just three points behind Arsenal in the Premier League table and will go top of the table if they win their game in hand against Burnley on Wednesday night.

Towards the end of the match, a physical battle between Haaland and Arsenal defender Gabriel spilled over when the Norwegian pushed the Brazilian when play had stopped.

Both players went head to head before Gabriel flung his head forward towards Haaland, in what would normally be seen as violent conduct.

However, the referee only produced a yellow card with Haaland staying on his feet and many pundits and fans were shocked at the leniency of the decision.

READ: 16 Conclusions from Man City 2-1 Arsenal: Cherki, Bernardo, Haaland, O’Reilly, bottle

The Premier League explained the decision in a statement: “The referee’s call of no red card was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the action from Gabriel deemed not to be excessively aggressive or violent.”

Haaland made it clear to Sky Sports in the aftermath of the match that he reckons the decision could have been different if he’d made a meal of it.

The Man City striker said: “I think if I fell on the floor there, which I would not do unless someone really attacks me, I think maybe it would be a red card. I’m not sure. I haven’t seen the situation to be honest but it is what it is. I will not fall on the floor as easy as this. Yellow card for me, I don’t know why. He [Gabriel] comes up to my face, it is what it is.”

Adding on his disbelief at the incident, Haaland told Viaplay: “Should I tell the referee? Doesn’t matter. Look at this, what is this?! [It’s not football], I know.”

When asked about referee Anthony Taylor’s explanation, Haaland said: “He says it’s both [of our fault]. That’s what he says all the time.”

When asked if he’d done anything to provoke the Arsenal defender, he continued: “No, I didn’t. I would never do something like that… Okay maybe sometimes! But no I didn’t do anything.'”

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Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey agreed with Taylor’s decision with both players showing “an aggressive attitude towards each other”.

Halsey told The Sun: “It’s subjective. Some will say yes, some will say no and I thought on balance, the decision to give two yellow cards was correct.

“If you look at Haaland, I think he’s done Gabriel a massive favour by staying on his feet.

“We’ve seen in previous games where players have gone down and obviously the red card has been shown and they’ve served a three-match ban.

“I think Gabriel’s got a lot to thank Haaland for.

“I think Anthony Taylor got that right, two yellow cards for adopting an aggressive attitude towards each other.

“I thought it was correct not to show a red card to Gabriel.”

Manchester United legend Gary Neville couldn’t believe that Arsenal centre-back Gabriel wasn’t shown a straight red card after throwing his head forward towards Haaland.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “Now why did you do that, Gabriel?

“You can put your heads against each other, I got done in a game a long time ago, the moment you throw it forward you get a red.

“I can’t believe that’s not a red to be honest.”