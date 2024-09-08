Man City: Report reveals fee Haaland ‘wants’ his release clause set at; Real Madrid, Barcelona rub hands

A report has revealed the fee that Man City striker Erling Haaland wants to set his release clause at with a new contract on the horizon.

The Norway international has been in amazing form since joining the Citizens from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 with Haaland scoring 97 goals in 102 appearances in all competitions.

His goals have helped Man City to win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a Champions League and a UEFA Super Cup during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

There have been rumours ever since Haaland signed that he will one day end up in La Liga with both Real Madrid and Barcelona rumoured to be interested. Who wouldn’t want Haaland in their team?

A report in Spanish publication Marca on Saturday insisted that Man City are ‘preparing a new contract’ for Haaland and the Citizens ‘want to make the Norwegian the highest paid player in the Premier League’.

It is understood that the Premier League champions are ‘negotiating a new contract and the signing agreement is not far away’ after his agent and Man City have held ‘several meetings and everything indicates that the Norwegian striker could renew and improve his current commitment’ to the Citizens.

Marca also confirm that Haaland will negotiate a release clause in his potential new contract with the Man City striker ‘desiring freedom’ to control his own future.

And now another report in Spain has claimed that ‘€120m (£101m) is the figure the Norwegian wants to set so he can move freely should he want to move on in the future’.

The report adds: ‘This request has caused concern within the club as it could facilitate his exit to other European giants who might be willing to pay that sum.’

It is understood that Man City ‘fear a possible exit of the striker in the near future’ and the ‘clause could be seen as a way of leaving the door open to a departure’.

The report continues: ‘Haaland’s decision to include this clause is no coincidence. The Norwegian and his entourage are seeking to avoid situations like those experienced by Neymar and Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain, where their desire to change teams was hampered by the French club’s inflexibility. Haaland wants to ensure that, if he ever decides to make the leap to another project, he is not at the mercy of City’s decisions.’

Haaland scored his second hat-trick of the season against West Ham before the international break after scoring three against Ipswich Town the week before.

And Man City boss Pep Guardiola insists that even a defender “with a gun” could not stop the Norway international in his current form.

Guardiola said after the win over the Hammers: “We are happy for another hat-trick and the quality of the finishing but he was so involved with the game today.

“He didn’t lose one ball and he played unbelievable – not just with the ball but also defensively and offensively. He gave an extra pass. I’m really pleased for him.

“He’s playing much better in everything. The details, he stays 20 minutes or half an hour after training sessions.

“Last season not even once was he there because he didn’t feel good – tired, niggles.

“He’s so smart he needs the team and what he needs is the team to give him more balls in the final third. We’re going to create those situations because the players are really good in small spaces.

“He’s unstoppable. There’s no central defender, not even with a gun, to stop him.

“We need players with crosses. We improve in that department. After that, we know how clinical he is. Everybody knows it.”