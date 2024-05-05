Man City star Haaland issues savage response to Keane’s ‘League Two player’ jibe

Man City striker Erling Haaland swatted away criticism from Man Utd legend Roy Keane with a four-goal haul in a 5-1 victory over Wolves on Saturday.

When referring to Haaland’s general play in March, former Red Devils captain Keane branded Haaland “like a League Two player”.

But emphatically answered back on Saturday with a devastating performance against Wolves to help Man City keep pace with leaders Arsenal, who are currently one point ahead having played a game extra.

Haaland stunned Wolves with a first-half hat-trick, two of which were penalties, and took his tally for the campaign to 36 in all competitions with a brilliant fourth.

“The levels of his general play are so poor,” Keane told Sky Sports at the end of March.

“Not just today, laying stuff off, headers, whatever it might be… in front of goal he is the best in the world but his general play for such a player is so poor.

“He has to improve that. He is almost like a League Two player. His general play has to improve but it will over the next couple of years.

“He’s a brilliant striker but he has to improve his all-round game.”

When asked about Keane’s comments, Haaland responded: “I don’t care about that man.”

Any bitterness is likely rooted in Keane’s long-running feud with Haaland’s father Alf-Inge. Keane was notoriously sent off for a horrific tackle on Haaland senior in 2001.

Speaking about the Premier League title race, Haaland added: “We just have to win our games now, relax tonight and focus on Fulham.”

His four-goal haul against Wolves has moved the Norway international on to 36 goals from 41 matches in all competitions this season.

Pep Guardiola: To come back to his best form, he needs time

Man City boss Pep Guardiola said of Haaland: “He was injured. To come back to his best form, he needs time. He is so tall. He’s not like Jeremy (Doku) or Phil (Foden).

“I’m happy for his performance and his exceptional goals, and the penalties as well because we know how sometimes they are not easy.

“But the second and the fourth were unbelievable. I’m really pleased for him.”

Haaland was frustrated by being continually fouled by the Wolves players, Guardiola added: “There were a lot of long balls into channels that he was pulled [back] but they say it’s not foul.

“I can understand the frustration when you are being pulled at the shoulder. It happens every game. He was a little frustrated for these actions, but I can guarantee he is so happy today.”

