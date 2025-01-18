According to reports, Manchester City forward Erling Haaland and his agent are already ‘studying’ his exit options with a ‘secret clause’ considered.

Compared to the ridiculous standard he’s set in previous seasons, Haaland has underperformed this term as he’s *only* scored 21 goals in his 28 appearances.

Following his £51m move to Man City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, Haaland has cemented his place as one of the best strikers in the world.

Haaland’s remarkable scoring form has caught the attention of clubs around Europe and it felt inevitable that he would eventually leave to join FC Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Despite this, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed Haaland has ‘signed an extraordinary new contract’ until 2034 to commit to Man City for the ‘vast majority of his career’.

READ: A reminder: ridiculous new Haaland contract is actually all about Liverpool



The report explained:

‘Haaland’s previous terms were due to expire in June 2027 but according to people familiar with the deal, speaking anonymously to protect relationships, he has now put pen to paper on an improved nine-and-a-half-year agreement that covers 10 seasons. ‘By the time it ends, the Norway international will be turning 34 years old — and any release clauses put in his last deal have been removed. ‘Although the precise numbers are currently unclear, people familiar with the deal say it is among the most lucrative sporting contracts ever and underlines the bond between Haaland and City. ‘Despite speculation linking the 24-year-old with a move to Real Madrid, Haaland is known to be extremely happy living in Manchester and representing the Premier League champions.’

You’d think an emphatic statement like this would silence the Spanish media who obsess over the prospect of one of their giants signing Haaland, but this has not happened.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool transfer panic sets in amid £400m summer spree claim and Manchester City spend

👉 Man City FFP: Sources reveal Man City punishment will not be ‘more serious than a fine’

👉 Man City ‘swoop’ to take January spending spree to £188m after ‘meeting’ with Serie A giants

A new report from a Spanish outlet claims Haaland wants a ‘secret clause’ to ‘bring him closer to Barcelona despite his renewal with Man City’.

It is claimed that he ‘will receive other proposals for a change of scenery in the next few years’. He and his agent – Rafaela Pimienta – are ‘already studying the possibility of including a formula that could include a consensual exit, as stipulated in his previous contract’.

‘At the moment, Haaland has his sights set on success at Manchester City, but if this season’s results are repeated over the next few years, it would not be a surprise if he ends up leaving. ‘Barcelona would be a feasible option because they will need a replacement for Lewandowski , while other teams such as Real Madrid or Paris Saint – Germain will also be waiting.’

You have to admire the Spanish media’s unrelenting insistence on spouting nonsense, but this report should not be taken seriously as it’s Haaland is extremely unlikely to have a release clause added to his new contract so soon after they were removed.