Man City star Haaland ‘shaken’ by Mbappe transfer amid claims Premier League ‘expulsion’ is ‘on the table’

Erling Haaland has been linked to Real Madrid, where Kylian Mbappe will play next season.

Man City striker Erling Haaland has been impacted by news that Kylian Mbappe is set to join Real Madrid in the summer, according to reports.

It was announced earlier this year that Mbappe will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer after failing to agree terms on a new contract.

Kylian Mbappe will move to Real Madrid this summer

There are widespread reports that the France international’s next destination will be Spanish giants Real Madrid with it just a matter of time before they announce his signing.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano brought the latest on Mbappe’s situation with the Frenchman not planning on negotiations with any other club besides Real Madrid.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I can say once again that Kylian Mbappe has no intention to hold talks or negotiations with any other club. This is the best news possible for Real Madrid as everything remains advanced, everything is being prepared.

“So why did Mbappe say, in his latest press conference, that he doesn’t have anything to announce? Because the plan has always been for him to announce his decision together with Paris Saint-Germain as soon as he signs the official contract with Real Madrid.

“At that moment, we will have an announcement, so we have to be patient but everything is heading in that direction.”

Not everyone will be happy to see Mbappe at Real Madrid with Spanish newspaper AS (via Sport Witness) claiming Man City star Haaland has been ‘shaken’ by the potential transfer.

The likelihood of the Frenchman joining the Spanish side has ‘fully affected’ Haaland with the Norwegian still imagining himself at Real Madrid.

It is understood a release clause in his contract would allow him to move to Real Madrid in 2025 but a ‘bucket of cold water’ has now been poured on Haaland and his entourage.

Haaland may now have to reconsider when he leaves Man City, while reports of potential Premier League ‘expulsion’ could also impact his transfer timeline.

Man City were charged in February 2023 with more than 100 breaches of the competition’s financial fair play regulations dating back to 2009.

And the Citizens have been more in the spotlight over the charges in recent months with Everton and Nottingham Forest both given points deductions.

Man City ‘expulsion’ now a possibility?

It is still unclear how long Man City, who have vociferously denied any wrongdoing, and their case will take to conclude but former Everton CEO Keith Wyness reckons the 52-page document detailing the findings and reasons for Nottingham Forest’s four-point deduction suggests that “expulsion” is a possibility for Man City if found guilty.

Wyness told Football Insider: “For the first time, I’ve noticed the word expulsion cropping up in the report from Nottingham Forest’s hearing.

“City must be noticing that for the first time, as well.

“We don’t know yet, and they’ve got every right to plead the case, but expulsion does seem to be on the table given the severity of what’s supposed to have happened.

“We’re yet to see the evidence, though, and we need to get it going sooner rather than later.”