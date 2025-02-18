Man City: ‘El Cyborg in talks’ over £124m transfer with City to ‘spend big’ on five colossal signings

Man City are ready to ‘spend big’ on five new signings in the summer with Erling Haaland ‘in talks’ over a 2026 transfer to Barcelona, according to reports.

Reports in Spain over the last couple of months have insisted that Haaland – who has scored 27 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions this season – has been losing patience with the project at Man City despite Pep Guardiola recently signing a new contract.

Man City have had a nightmare title defence this time around with Rodri’s injury severely impacting their chances as they’ve dropped down the table to fourth.

They are 16 points off Premier League leaders Liverpool with Arne Slot’s side a completely different force this season.

Their poor form this term had led to rumours that Haaland could consider a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

But Man City announced earlier this month that the Norway international had signed a new nine-and-a-half-year deal at the Etihad Stadium with Haaland thrilled to have committed his future to the defending Premier League champions.

However, more reports in Spain have now claimed that Barcelona ‘have agreed on a replacement’ for Robert Lewandowski with Haaland remaining their top target for the summer of 2026.

The Catalan giants ‘have not forgotten’ about Haaland, despite his new deal at Man City, and on the contract, the report adds:

‘Something that seemed to completely put an end to the rumours of his departure from the Etihad Stadium, but ‘El Cyborg’ is still in talks with Laporta and Deco. ‘And the Norwegian star has been the one to tell Laporta and Deco that he has not forgotten about Barca, and that it remains a future option that he finds particularly convincing. So he is not closing the door at all, and he made sure to include a termination clause in his new contract, valued at 150 million euros (£124m). ‘Haaland has said that if he leaves City, his priority is to wear the Barca shirt, and he is very interested in being Lewandowski’s replacement.’

But Haaland could joined by lots of reinforcements in the summer with Football Insider‘s headline on Tuesday reading: ‘Man City to spend big – five more big-name signings lined up’.

That’s from the opinion of former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – with the expectation that Man City will “spend big”.

Brown told Football Insider: “I’m expecting them to spend big again in the summer. There’s a general weakness and concern throughout the team and a number of the players.

“Gundogan left, then came back, and there’s been a big drop off compared to his first spell there. They’ve got the issue with Rodri now, who has got to come back after a long injury, and there’s never any certainty he’ll be the same as he was.

“Then they’ve got Silva with question marks about his future at the club and De Bruyne is out of contract. Even John Stones, he’s had injury issues and hasn’t been at his best this season.

“When he’s the one coming into midfield who you’re having to hang your hat on, there’s an issue. So there are all these questions marks throughout the team which shows you where they are.

“This is the position they’ve found themselves in, and all of those players at some stage will probably have to be replaced in the market.

“Players like that don’t come cheap unless you’re going to risk a clear drop in quality. There are five or six players and positions that I expect they will address in the summer, because for the first time in a long time, they’ve got plenty of issues.”