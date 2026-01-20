Man City star Haaland ‘will arrive at Real Madrid with Klopp’ for £152m despite Mbappe ‘veto’

Man City striker Erling Haaland and former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will join Real Madrid in the summer, according to reports.

The Norway international has been in incredible form for the Citizens once again this season with 26 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions.

That takes Haaland’s total to 150 goals in 176 matches since joining Man City and 305 goals in 376 career games to cement his place as one of the best attackers in world football.

Haaland has been linked with a move to Spain for a long time and the rumours are still persisting despite his decision to sign a contract until 2034.

Former Liverpool head coach Klopp is also being linked with a move to Real Madrid after Alvaro Arbeloa replaced Xabi Alonso in the Bernabeu dugout.

There are rumours that Real Madrid will look to appoint a more experienced manager in the summer and Klopp seems to be at the very top of that list.

READ: Big Midweek: Marseille v Liverpool, Tottenham, Rosenior and Havertz over Gyokeres

And now the latest reports in Spain claim that Man City striker Haaland ‘will arrive at Real Madrid with Klopp’ with the German ‘completely convinced that a revolution is needed at Real Madrid’.

There have been rumours that Klopp is ready to let Vinicius Junior to leave in the summer and the former Liverpool boss has ‘put forward’ Haaland as the centre-forward he wants, allowing Kylian Mbappe to move out to the left.

The report adds: ‘With the sale of the former Flamengo player, the Santiago Bernabéu could obtain considerable income, which would allow them to finance the signing of the Norwegian striker.

‘Haaland has made no secret of his desire to leave the Etihad Stadium at some point, having won every possible title. And despite recently extending his contract to a long-term deal, he made sure to include a €175 million release clause.’

Despite that, another report from Spain insists that Mbappe has ‘vetoed’ Klopp’s arrival at Real Madrid, along with other French players in the dressing room, who want Zinedine Zidane to come back.

READ: Arne Slot a ‘human blobfish’ in charge of ‘stultifyingly bobbins’ Liverpool

Speaking about the reported interest from Real Madrid in him, Klopp told AFP: “I’m in a place, as a person, where I’m completely at peace with where I am. I don’t want to be somewhere else.

“I don’t get up and excited if Real Madrid are showing interest. If they would be — but it’s the media.

“Do I want to coach again? At the moment, I would say no, but I cannot say never, never, never.

“I don’t expect to change my mind, but I don’t know.”

He added: “When I heard the news about Xabi Alonso, it was a bit of a mix. Yes, I was surprised. And no, I wasn’t surprised.

“I was like ‘what?’ And ‘yeah, of course’. I have no clue why it happened, but it’s always a specific case and not a general problem, because what they see now, Real Madrid, is that bringing in just the next one is not that easy.

“I would recommend if you sack a manager, you better have an idea who you want to succeed him.

“And it should be realistic. If they think they can get Pep Guardiola, I would say there’s not a big chance.”

READ NEXT: Premier League winners and losers: Manchester United, cursed Emery, Wilson, Arsenal and more…