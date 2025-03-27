Man City have reportedly been trying to sign Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold

According to reports in Spain, Manchester City have been ‘trying to convince’ Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to snub Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the season and has reportedly decided to sign for the European champions.

He has been a reported target for Real Madrid for a couple of years and rumours linking the England international with a move to the Bernabeu have accelerated this week.

This is a huge blow for Liverpool, who are set to lose a world-class academy graduate for nothing. Reds fans have obviously reacted in a completely normal and fair manner.

There has been interest from elsewhere, namely FC Barcelona, but Alexander-Arnold’s transfer to Madrid has felt inevitable for a while.

Surprisingly, Premier League champions Man City have also been working on a deal to sign Alexander-Arnold on a Bosman.

This is according to Spanish website Defensa Central, who are definitely not using City and Barcelona’s names to make Real Madrid look good…

The report says recent comments from Cityzens manager Pep Guardiola indicate they will ‘go all out in the summer transfer market’.

These are the quotes in question: “There are players here who are over 30 years old, but they are part of the future of this club. Except for Kevin [De Bruyne], as Kevin and the club will decide on his future, everyone who is under contract for next season I hope will be here.

“They are going to help us, no matter what, because next season there will be many games and we can’t do it only with the new or the old, we need them all. They will be able to help and be part of our season.

“I count on [Ilkay Gundogan] Gundo, Berni [Bernardo Silva], on everyone who has a contract, I have no doubts about it.”

The website says Barcelona president Joan Laporta will ‘also try to do’ this (go all out in the summer).

Unfortunately for the Blaugrana and City, Madrid have a ‘great weapon’: Florentino Perez.

The club’s president ‘is always one step ahead of the rest’, which has been ‘proven’ by the signing of Alexander-Arnold, who has ‘refused to sign for’ Los Blancos’ transfer rivals.

Indeed, Perez ‘has won the game’, despite interest from City and Barca, ‘who until the last second have tried to convince’ the 26-year-old.

Alexander-Arnold’s ‘desire’ to play in the Spanish capital has never wavered, the report adds.

Liverpool are facing the prospect of losing their three best players, Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, at the end of the season.

All three are out of contract this summer and have been able to negotiate a pre-contract with foreign clubs since January 1.

