Man City launch ‘historic offer’ for Lamine Yamal to shatter world transfer record

Manchester City have reportedly launched a ‘historic offer’ for Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, which would set a new world record if accepted by the La Liga side.

City are no strangers to paying enormous fees for star players. The £100million they spent on Jack Grealish in 2021 was at the time the British transfer record, and they have since spent £77million on Josko Gvardiol, which made him the second most-expensive defender in history.

Now, they could be about to set an all new record, for the most expensive transfer in the history of all football.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, City have ‘launched a historic offer’ for Barcelona’s Yamal. The value of that offer is reported to be €275million (£235m approx) which would be more expensive that Neymar’s €222m/£200m move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 – the current world record.

City are said to have confidence in the future of Yamal, as well as interest in his ‘exceptional quality’ right now. That’s not a surprise, given the 17-year-old already has 46 direct goal contributions for Barcelona, and assisted in Spain’s triumphant Euro 2024 final.

So far this season, Yamal has 13 goals and 19 assists in all competitions for Barcelona, and looks fearless up against any opponent, at any level.

As such, it’s stated Barca are ‘reluctant to let him go’, but have been placed in a ‘difficult situation’ by City. Indeed, though Yamal has a €1billion release clause, his club are not in the strongest financial position.

If they were to forego receiving all of that fee – knowing they never will – and accepting the offer from City, they’d be much more stable.

But weighed up against the fact they could have one of the world’s best talents in their ranks for more than a decade, given his young age and star quality, it’s evident there might not be a simple answer.

Liverpool are also said to be hopeful of landing Yamal, but it’s believed his priority is to remain at Barcelona.

