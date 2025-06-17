Man City icon still has ‘plenty of takers’ after ‘sensational switch’ was ‘agreed’

Kyle Walker will have "plenty of takers" if Manchester City don't want him

Former England defender Danny Mills feels there will be “plenty of takers” for Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker after it was suggested he had agreed a ‘sensational switch’ to another Premier League side.

Walker asked to leave City in January, and was loaned out to AC Milan. They had an option to buy him, so after 16 appearances there, it might have been felt he’d have a new home.

But Milan decided against the signing of the right-back, and he’s back at City for now, where he’s surplus to requirements.

Mills has told GOAL that there will be options for Walker: “He’s a very, very good player. If City want to let him go, he will have options, simple as that. There will be plenty of takers.

“People say he has lost a bit of pace. Yeah, he might have lost a bit of pace but he is still quicker than everybody else! When you are absolutely rapid and you lose a bit of pace, his game wasn’t just about that.

“It’s handy to have, for the recoveries that you make, but he’s experienced. He is a winner. There will be plenty of takers for Kyle Walker if he chooses to leave Man City.”

If a recent report is to be believed, then Walker will not have many takers for long, as it’s been suggested he has agreed a ‘sensational switch’ to Everton, after being in talks with them since returning from Milan.

Wherever he ends up, Mills feels a club are getting one of the best right-backs in England’s history in Walker.

“Kyle Walker has been absolutely magnificent. I think he’s been one of England and the Premier League’s best right-backs – he’s certainly in that conversation,” he said.

“He was great at Tottenham and magnificent at City – six Premier League titles plus all the other medals and trophies that he has accumulated. For whatever reason, it appears he is out of favour.

“Went to Milan maybe just for a break, maybe from the media as much as anything else and get away from the scrutiny that he was under.”

Walker has won the Premier League on six occasions, has two FA Cup medals, four for the League Cup, one Champions League, one Club World Cup, a UEFA Super Cup and a Community Shield, as well as 96 England appearances.

