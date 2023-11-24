Man City icon reveals why he missed out on ‘risky’ Liverpool transfer; admits his admiration of PL rivals

Manchester City icon Sergio Aguero has admitted that he admired Liverpool when he grew up and has revealed why they refused to sign him.

Aguero is regarded as one of the best strikers in Premier League history following his stunning ten-year stint at the Etihad with Man City.

The Argentina international scored 260 goals in 390 appearances for City as he helped them win the Premier League on five occasions.

The 35-year-old left Man City in 2021 to have what proved to be a brief stint at Barcelona. He was forced to retire prematurely as he was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia.

Around £35m was paid by Man City to sign Aguero from Atletico Madrid and he proved to be a huge bargain for the Premier League side.

Aguero progressed through the ranks at Independiente before he joined Atletico Madrid and he has now admitted that he “liked Liverpool when he was younger because of Michael Owen”.

“I used to like Liverpool when I was younger because of Owen, who had also started as a teenager. Even when I was playing on my Playstation, I tried to play like Owen!” Aguero told Stake.

“In my 10 years at City, we’ve had amazing games with Liverpool. Even more so lately, fighting for the Premier League head to head. I’ve scored some important goals, but never got to score at Anfield, though.”

When asked whether he had the chance to join Liverpool earlier in his career, he answered: “I wouldn’t know, really. I’ve read that they didn’t go out for an offer because I was very young and it seemed like a risky bet for the transfer cost.”

Man City host Liverpool at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon. Reds legend John Barnes cannot see Jurgen Klopp’s side changing their “approach” for this game.

“Liverpool will approach this game like they approach every other game. Liverpool don’t change their approach depending on who or where they’re playing,” Barnes told mybettingsites.

“Some teams tend to be more cautious against City but Liverpool will play the same way. There may be a tweak in formation or positionally. Gakpo could be used as a false nine or a ten.

“It’s the same way Manchester City don’t change the way they play no matter who they play.

“Liverpool are better equipped this year to take on City than they were last season from a balanced perspective and midfielders capable of fulfilling their roles so I’m expecting Liverpool to put on a better show of themselves than they did last season.”