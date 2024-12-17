Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has boldly claimed that “key” Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has already signed a “contract renewal”.

Salah has entered the final year of his contract and is one of the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025.

The 32-year-old has been sensational for Liverpool this season and has grabbed 22 goal involvements in his 15 Premier League appearances.

The veteran forward has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and several European giants in recent months while he’s been in discussions with Liverpool over a new deal.

Earlier this season, a report claimed Salah’s ‘preference’ is to remain at Liverpool, but he is holding out for the contract terms he feels he deserves.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are also in the same boat as the two defenders are also due to be out of contract in 2025.

A report earlier this month claimed Salah is on the verge of agreeing a contract extension, but Liverpool are yet to make an official announcement.

Despite this, Aguero reckons he’s ahead of the curve, claiming Salah has “renewed his Liverpool contract for two more seasons”.

“So, I’ve read a little about this over the past few hours,” Aguero told Stake.com.

“As I understand, Salah’s renewed [his] contract with Liverpool for two more seasons. I think this should clear all doubts about his future.

“He remains a key player and a fresh contract is the best news Liverpool could receive.”

Aguero’s comments should *obviously* be taken with a pinch of salt as it would be really surprising if he knows something that the rest of us don’t, so Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein can rest easy.

When discussing the Premier League title race, Chris Sutton insisted Liverpool “have got a lot of work to do” and he “hopes” Salah’s situation “doesn’t derail them”.

“I think Arsenal are definitely in the title race. I think it’s out of three now, and as usual with my predictions, I’m often proven wrong. I thought Manchester City, at the start of the season, would be the team to beat once again. But they do have a fragility about them. I think Arsenal are one of the three who can win it. The other two being Chelsea and Liverpool,” Sutton said.

“We can’t say that the Premier League is the best league in the world and then in early December say that Liverpool have wrapped up the title. It is really competitive, the Premier League.

“You only have to look a bit further down to see how congested it is. All the way down to Newcastle in twelve on 20 points. Manchester City are fourth on 27 points. A couple of wins and you can move up the table really, really quickly.

“Liverpool have still got a lot of work to do, and they’ve got the contractual situations of Salah, Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold to try and sort out. I just hope for their sake that it doesn’t derail them in any way, shape or form.”