Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has picked out two possible next jobs for head coach Pep Guardiola when he leaves the Premier League side.

Guardiola‘s long-term Man City future is in doubt as he is in the final year of his contract at the Etihad.

The former FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has remained coy when asked about his Man City future in recent months and he was heavily linked with the England job before the FA appointed Thomas Tuchel.

However, a report earlier this week claimed Guardiola ‘is set to sign a contract extension’ to commit his future to Man City beyond this season.

Journalist Guillem Balague has offered insight into Guardiola’s future after he was ‘offered’ the England job. It is also indicated that the Spaniard could perform a U-turn in the future.

Balague said: “He actually was offered the job. He thought about it for two months. And after two months he said, ‘No because I don’t even know what I’m going to do at the end of this season’.”

READ: One clamour for every Premier League club: fans demand Arsenal teen and £37.2m Man Utd forward start



“Manchester City right now feel he’s closer to staying than leaving but nobody really knows.

“What seems clear is that in the cycle from the next World Cup to the following one in 2030, Guardiola will have a national side – and England are favourites.”

Balague then quickly added: “If Tuchel wins the World Cup, forget that plan!”

Aguero previously played under Guardiola at Man City. He has picked out two possible jobs for his former head coach as an alternative to England.

“There is no longer a team for Pep after Barça, Bayern or City,” Aguero said.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Haaland ‘interested’ in transfer as Man City ‘push to get deal done’ for attacker

👉 Man City FFP: Expulsion ruled out for one reason with PL tipped to have ‘no interest’ in relegation

👉 ‘Angry’ Guardiola reveals Southgate ‘disappointed’ him with England decision – ‘I didn’t like it’

“It would mean going back to doing what he did at City by making signings and I don’t see him starting that routine except for a national team.

“He would have less daily work and could analyse more. In a short time, he could introduce his playing style to internationals who already have talent, although that depends on which country he chooses.

“In addition to Brazil and Argentina, there are teams in Europe that could fit his style.”

Earlier this month, Guardiola revealed he would be willing to “give his opinion” to club chiefs on his successor.

“Of course, with the relationship I have, if they ask me I will give my opinion but it is not my job. The decision will be taken by them, not by me. It belongs to the club.

“I would give my opinion as a friend, having shared unbelievable moments together, but it has to be the club. I would say the new sporting director, the moment I’m not here any more, has to choose.”